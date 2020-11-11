Synology Further Widens Their Enterprise-Class HDD Portfolio

PRESS RELEASE
Taipei, Taiwan July 14, 2021 Synology has announced the launch of its new HAS5300 series 3.5" SAS hard drives to meet growing demand for high-capacity, high-performance, and resilient storage systems in enterprise environments.
Available in 16TB, 12TB, and 8TB models, the HAS5300 drives are the latest addition to Synology's range of enterprise hard drives, following the release of the HAT5300 series SATA drives in January. They are perfect companions to Synology's high-performance and highly scalable SA and UC series storage solutions.
High performance for mission-critical workloads
With support for 550 TB/year workloads[1] and rated for a 2.5 million hours mean time to failure (MTTF), HAS5300 SAS drives are built to deliver consistent and class-leading performance in the most intense environments. Persistent write cache technology further helps ensure data integrity for your mission-critical applications.
Leveraging the SAS protocol, Synology HAS5300 drives allow customers to scale up to 180 drives on the high-performance Synology SA series or to maximize iSCSI system availability with the dual controller setup on the UC3200 active-active IP SAN. The drives also support fast data transfer for data-intensive configurations.
"The drives deliver up to 274 MB/s sustained data transfer speeds[2], making them the ideal choice for enterprises that require maximum performance and reliability," said Peggy Weng, Product Manager at Synology Inc. "Whether you are performing large-scale video surveillance, multimedia post-production, or other high-volume processes, the HAS5300 drives deliver consistent enterprise-grade performance."
Engineered to boost performance on Synology systems
More than 200,000 hours of compatibility and stress testing[3] of the three models on Synology systems ensure that HAS5300 series drives offer unparalleled reliability and integration with Synology deployments, helping customers create thoroughly validated and dependable storage setups.
The HAS5300 series was optimized during development to ensure optimal compatibility and the best possible performance with Synology systems, most notably achieving a significant improvement in RAID rebuild performance.
"Custom firmware and optimization for Synology hardware enable 27% faster RAID rebuild times on systems with HAS5300 drives compared with similar-class drives on the market[4], significantly reducing the time that arrays spend in a degraded state and helping customers boost long-term system availability," Weng said.
HAS5300 drive firmware updates will be shipped together with the latest updates for Synology's DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system, reducing IT teams' maintenance workload and ensuring that your system always runs the newest software. The HAS5300 series comes with Synology's 5-year limited warranty.
Available today from Synology resellers
The 16 TB, 12 TB and 8 TB HAS5300 drives are available for purchase starting today from Synology resellers globally. Full technical specifications are available here.
1. Workload is defined as the amount of data written, read or verified by commands from a host system.
2. Maximum sustained data transfer speed of HAS5300-16T drives.
3. Among the HAS5300-8T, HAS5300-12T, and HAS5300-16T drives, over 200,000 hours of hard drive tests have been conducted with Synology devices to maximize the compatibility of these drives with Synology devices.
4. Performance testing was conducted by Synology using 12 drives on an SA3600, configured using RAID 5 and a Btrfs file system, against similar capacity (12 TB) and class (Enterprise) drives. Results are for reference only. Actual performance may vary depending on workload, testing methods, and how devices and software are configured.
5. Definition of capacity: Hard drives defines a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 230 = 1,073,741,824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system. Actual formatted capacity may vary.
6. Mean Time to Failure (MTTF) is not a guarantee or estimate of product life; it is a statistical value related to mean failure rates for a large number of products, which may not accurately reflect actual operation. Actual operating life of the product may be different from the MTTF.
7. The warranty period starts from the purchase date as stated on your receipt of purchase. Learn more about our limited product warranty policy.
