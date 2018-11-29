Synology Introduces DiskStation DS420j For Home Users

Synology introduces the new DiskStation DS420j entry-level 5-bay desktop NAS for home users. The Synology DiskStation DS420j supports up to 64TB raw capacity, plenty of storage space for home data backup, file syncing and sharing. The DiskStation DS420j runs on the award-winning DiskStation Manager that offers superb data security and work efficiency. Use Synology Moments to smartly organize phones or directly stream video content to your TV using Synology DS Video.
"With a vast amount of data generated from mobile devices, laptops, and cameras, file syncing and sharing has become a challenge facing personal users. It is inevitable for them to find a reliable way to protect their digital assets," said Kevin Meng, Product Manager at Synology Inc. "DS420j offers a simple and private solution with massive capacity for you and your family to sync and share memories as you grow them."
DiskStation DS420j Quick SpecsCPU: Realtek RTD1296 Quad-Core 1.4GHz processor
Memory: 1GB DDR4
Drive Bays: 4
Supported Drive Types: 3.5 SATA HDD, 2.5 SATA HDD, 2.5 SATA SSD
Maximum Internal Raw Capacity: 64 TB (4x16TB Drives)
Maximum Single Volume Size: 108 TB
Learn more about the new Synology DiskStation DS420j here.
Pricing and Availability
The Synology DiskStation DS420j (Diskless) 4-Bay NAS is now available for pre-order in the United States at Amazon for US$299.99, shipping starts on February 3, 2020. Available for pre-order in the United Kingdom at Overclockers UK and CCL Online for £284.99.
Source: Synology