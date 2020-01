Synology Introduces DiskStation DS420j For Home Users

DiskStation DS420j Quick Specs

CPU: Realtek RTD1296 Quad-Core 1.4GHz processorMemory: 1GB DDR4Drive Bays: 4Supported Drive Types: 3.5 SATA HDD, 2.5 SATA HDD, 2.5 SATA SSDMaximum Internal Raw Capacity: 64 TB (4x16TB Drives)Maximum Single Volume Size: 108 TBLearn more about the new Synology DiskStation DS420j here.The Synology DiskStation DS420j (Diskless) 4-Bay NAS is now available for pre-order in the United States at Amazon for US$299.99, shipping starts on February 3, 2020. Available for pre-order in the United Kingdom at Overclockers UK and CCL Online for 284.99.