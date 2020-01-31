Synology Introduces DS220+ 2-Bay NAS Solution

Press Release
Today, Synology Inc. announces the availability of the DS220+ storage system, an ideal starting point for many home and small businesses to start consolidating and securing their data. The Synology DS220+ is a compact 2-bay NAS solution designed to streamline data and multimedia management. It features smooth video streaming, file sharing, and photo indexing and comes with well-rounded data protection and recovery options. The DS220+ features the Btrfs file system, cutting-edge storage technology and optimized snapshots that prevents data corruption and reduce maintenance overhead.
The DS220+ is powered by an Intel Celeron J4025 2.0GHz dual-core processor with a max. burst clock of 2.9GHz and packs an embedded 2GB DDR4 memory. It has a vacant DDR4 SO-DIMM slot that supports an additional 4GB memory for a total of 6GB maximum memory capacity. The DS220+ supports a maximum internal raw capacity of 32TB (2x 16TB drives) and supports 2.5 and 3.5 SATA drives. Lastly, the DS220+ comes with two 1GbE LAN ports
Pricing and Availability
The Synology DS220+ is available today from Synology resellers and partners in Europe, joining the rest of our 20-series line-up. Now available for pre-order at Scan Computers for £334.49.
Learn more about the Synology DS220+ at Synology.com.
