Synology Launches DiskStation DS220j Entry-Level 2-Bay NAS

Synology launches the DiskStation DS220j, an entry-level 2-bay Network-Attached Storage (NAS) designed for personal data consolidation and management. The DiskStation DS220j sports a quad-core Realtek RTD1296 1.4GHz processor with 512MB DDR4 memory. The DS220j supports 3.5 HDDs and 2.5 drives (HDDs/SSDs) with up to 32TB (2x16TB) maximum internal RAID capacity or up to 108TB maximum single volume size. The DiskStation DS220j is designed for home and personal users to store photos, videos, documents, and more.
Users can use Synology Moments to backup your data like photos on your mobile device automatically for easy management of content. This allows you to view your entire collection of photos and videos to the DiskStation DS220j while freeing up valuable storage space on your device. Users can also create their own personal cloud with Synology Drive for multi-versioned backups of your files on your computer. Also with Synology Drive, you can easily share and synchronize files with other users and across numerous devices.
"The ease of taking photos and videos has allowed anyone to become a content creator. Effective management and safekeeping of digital assets, whether for personal use or to share with others, has become a common challenge," said Michael Wang, Product Manager at Synology Inc. "The cost-effective DS220j allows anyone to easily set up a personal cloud to store and organize their data from other devices."
Check out our Synology DiskStation DS220j NAS Review below.
Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager
The Synology DiskStation DS220j runs on the award-winning DiskStation Manager, the solid platform for data management, featuring data security and work efficiency.
Pricing and Availability
The Synology DiskStation DS220j is now available at partner resellers for US$169.99 MSRP. Now available at Amazon.com