Synology Launches DiskStation DS720+ and DS420+ Models

Synology Inc. launched the two-bay DS720+ and the four-bay DS420+ today, designed to provide smooth file sharing, video streaming, and photo management for home and small businesses.
"The Plus Series devices are designed to be feature-rich with excellent performance," said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group. "Both the DS720+ and DS420+ now include two M.2 NVMe slots for cache, turbocharging read-write performance and IOPS for most commonly used data, while the updated CPUs provide an overall boost in compute-intensive performance."
Handle Workloads with Ease
With up to 143% faster app responsiveness and over 15% performance boost in compute-intensive tasks, the Plus series allows you to work faster and more efficiently. Its two M.2 slots, when occupied are reserved for caching, improving read-write access by up to 20x.
Backup Made Easy
Synology backup solutions are easy to set up, and operate seamlessly in the background, freeing up time otherwise reserved for manual backup procedures. Scheduling, multi-version backups, and flexible storage rotation options make file recovery a breeze.
Share Media Anytime, Anywhere
Whether streaming media to friends or family or editing with high-definition footage, the Plus series can effortlessly synchronize media across a range of digital devices and operating systems. Permission settings are available for designated users or the public to gain access.
Synology DiskStation DS720+ Specs
Processor: Quad-Core Intel Celeron J4125
System Memory: 2GB DDR4 (Upgradeable to 6GB)
Capacity: Up to 112TB with DX517
Drive Bays Internal / Max: 2/7
Dedicated Cache Slots: 2x M.2 NVME 2280
Network Interface: 2x Gigabit RJ-45
Synology DiskStation DS420+ Specs
Processor: Quad-Core Intel Celeron J4125
System Memory: 2GB DDR4 (Upgradeable to 6GB)
Capacity: Up to 64TB
Drive Bays Internal / Max: 4
Dedicated Cache Slots: 2x M.2 NVME 2280
Network Interface: 2x Gigabit RJ-45
Availability
Both devices are available for purchase in Europe on June 18 from Synology resellers and partners. Synology backs the DS720+ and DS420+ with up to 5 years of warranty. To learn more, visit the product page links below:
Synology DiskStation DS720+ Two-Bay NAS
Synology DiskStation DS420+ Four-Bay NAS