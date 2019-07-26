Synology Launches DiskStation DS720+ and DS420+ Models

"The Plus Series devices are designed to be feature-rich with excellent performance," said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group. "Both the DS720+ and DS420+ now include two M.2 NVMe slots for cache, turbocharging read-write performance and IOPS for most commonly used data, while the updated CPUs provide an overall boost in compute-intensive performance."

Handle Workloads with Ease

Backup Made Easy

Share Media Anytime, Anywhere

With up to 143% faster app responsiveness and over 15% performance boost in compute-intensive tasks, the Plus series allows you to work faster and more efficiently. Its two M.2 slots, when occupied are reserved for caching, improving read-write access by up to 20x.Synology backup solutions are easy to set up, and operate seamlessly in the background, freeing up time otherwise reserved for manual backup procedures. Scheduling, multi-version backups, and flexible storage rotation options make file recovery a breeze.Whether streaming media to friends or family or editing with high-definition footage, the Plus series can effortlessly synchronize media across a range of digital devices and operating systems. Permission settings are available for designated users or the public to gain access.Processor: Quad-Core Intel Celeron J4125System Memory: 2GB DDR4 (Upgradeable to 6GB)Capacity: Up to 112TB with DX517Drive Bays Internal / Max: 2/7Dedicated Cache Slots: 2x M.2 NVME 2280Network Interface: 2x Gigabit RJ-45Processor: Quad-Core Intel Celeron J4125System Memory: 2GB DDR4 (Upgradeable to 6GB)Capacity: Up to 64TBDrive Bays Internal / Max: 4Dedicated Cache Slots: 2x M.2 NVME 2280Network Interface: 2x Gigabit RJ-45Both devices are available for purchase in Europe on June 18 from Synology resellers and partners. Synology backs the DS720+ and DS420+ with up to 5 years of warranty. To learn more, visit the product page links below: