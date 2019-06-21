Synology Offers Free VPN Plus Licenses Until September 30

Synology, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, offers free VPN Plus licenses starting April 6 to September 30, 2020. VPN Plus empowered Synologys wireless routers to access powerful VPN servers that make remote work easy. VPN Plus will be available for free to owners of the Synology RT1900ac, RT2600ac, and MR2200ac wireless routers. All licenses are perpetual and do not expire or require additional costs after September 30, 2020.
"We have seen many businesses rushing to adopt VPN solutions in order to set up an infrastructure to enable a remote workforce. Over the past two months, we have seen a five-fold increase in VPN Plus license purchases," said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group. "As the situation continues to develop in unprecedented ways, we understand that many are uncertain of how to maintain business continuity. Synology is offering VPN Plus licenses for free in an effort to help businesses resume operations remotely."
About VPN PlusRemote connectivity shouldn't be difficult, even for the entire office. VPN Plus transforms your Synology Router into a powerful VPN server, designed to be easy to set up and manage. Support your company's remote workforce with secure access to internal resources, no matter where they are at. Watch the VPN Plus demo below.
Learn more about VPN Plus at the Synology website.