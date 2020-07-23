Synology Refresh Their RackStation SMB NAS Range & Launch HAT5300-series HDDs

PRESS RELEASE
Taipei, Taiwan January 28, 2021 Synology Inc. today unveiled the next generation of RackStation units that support its highly successful backup, virtualization storage, surveillance, and remote work solutions. In a company first, it also announced the release of its HAT5300 series of high-performance enterprise hard drives specially engineered for Synology deployments.
New RackStation units for high-end storage
The 2U 12-bay RS3621RPxs and RS3621xs+, and the 3U 16-bay RS4021xs+ are designed for SMBs that require high-performance general-purpose storage. Synology's newest devices provide a reliable platform for data-intensive applications such as large-scale backup, ISCSi SAN storage, on-premises collaboration solutions, and video surveillance deployments.
"These xs and xs+ series units are highly versatile, high-capacity units for SMBs and enterprise deployments," said Julien Chen, Product Manager at Synology Inc.
"Their built-in redundant power and Intel® Xeon® processors make them ideal for handling mission-critical data in applications such as large-scale video surveillance, business file servers, backup tasks, office productivity software suites, and as cost-effective virtualization storage," Chen added.
Substantial increases in performance
All three units offer significant performance improvements compared with prior generation units.[1] The RS3621RPxs delivers 68% higher random read IOPS than its predecessor, the RS3621xs+ 50% higher, and the RS4021xs+ 21% higher.[2]
In addition, RS3621xs+ and RS4021xs+ each sport two built-in 10GbE ports to provide faster connectivity out of the box.
Adjust for your specific needs
The new units' two PCIe Gen 3.0 8x slots enable upgrades with compatible 10GbE NICs[3] and/or NVMe SSD cache.[4] The RS3621RPxs and RS3621xs+ can scale to 36 drive bays, and the RS4021xs+ to 40 drive bays using two RX1217(RP) expansion units and validated drives.[5]
HAT5300 series HDD for Synology systems
Synology HAT5300 enterprise SATA hard drives come in 16 TB, 12 TB, and 8 TB models and are aimed at businesses that demand high-performance and maximum reliability from their Synology deployments.
Extensive validation testing for HAT5300 series HDD ensures seamless interaction with Synology systems and DiskStation Manager. The drives are engineered to provide highly stable, high-capacity storage for Synology storage systems, with the added benefit of automatic firmware updates provided through DSM.
Drives for mission-critical deployments
"The HAT5300 enterprise hard drives are great for business-critical data that require capacity, reliability, and cost-effective performance," said Peggy Weng, Product Manager at Synology Inc.
"During development we tested the three SKUs for more than 300,000 hours[7] to ensure that they deliver absolute dependability for our customers," Peggy Weng said. "We've created highly-optimized drives that our customers can rely on to work perfectly with our systems, and seamless DSM integration."
Class-leading performance
HAT5300 drives deliver up to 274 MB/s sustained data transfer and with DSM-specific optimization, are up to 23% faster in sustained sequential read performance in demanding multi-user environments compared with other similar-class drives.[8]
With automatic firmware updates through DSM, HAT5300 drives always benefit from the latest firmware enhancements while reducing the work needed by system administrators.
Backed by a 2.5 million hour MTTF rating, workload support of 550 TB per year, and persistent write cache technology to minimize data corruption in the event of sudden power loss, HAT5300 series drives are built to excel in 24/7 enterprise environments.
Solutions for business
Synology storage solutions enables you to protect Windows and Linux workstations and servers, file servers, and VMware and Hyper-V virtual machines with Active Backup for Business. You can also back up your Microsoft 365 with Active Backup for Microsoft 365 and your Google Workspace accounts with Active Backup for G Suite.
Deploy Surveillance Station on Synology NAS for video surveillance management, storage, and analysis. Protect your physical assets with support for up to 90 cameras using the RS3621xs+ and RS4021xs+ and up to 75 cameras with the RS3621RPxs.[9]
Synology systems provide powerful, certified iSCSI storage for virtualization solutions such as VMware® vSphere, Microsoft® Hyper-V®, Citrix® XenServer, and OpenStack Cinder.
Businesses worldwide leverage Synology NAS to boost their remote work efficiency, using Synology Drive to share and synchronize files across different sites and Synology Office to enable collaboration on documents, spreadsheets, and slides in real time. Synology Chat provides a privately hosted secure messaging platform for teams.
Availability
RackStation RS3621RPxs, RS3621xs+, RS4021xs+, and 8/12 TB HAT5300 series drives are available starting today from Synology resellers globally.
1. Comparisons conducted against prior-generation RS3617RPxs, RS3617xs+, and RS4017xs+ units.
2. 4K iSCSI random read IOPS using an aggregated 10GbE connection. Performance figures are achieved in the Synology lab with optimized network and configuration settings. Actual performance may vary in different environments. For full details on the test setup, please visit the Synology performance page.
3. Compatible NICs include the E10G17-F2, E10G18-T2, E10G18-T1. For the latest compatible devices, check the compatibility list.
4. NVMe SSD cache can be enabled via the Synology M2D20 or E10M20-T1 SSD cache adapter cards with SNV3500 NVMe SSDs installed.
5. Supports LFF (3.5") or SFF (2.5") SATA drives. Drive compatibility is dependent on Synology's compatibility list. The capacity of RS3617RPxs, RS3617xs+, and RS4017xs+ units can be expanded using two Synology RX1217(RP) Expansion Units, purchased separately.
6. With two 12-bay Synology RX1217(RP) expansion units.
7. Among the HAT5300-8T, HAT5300-12T, and HAT5300-16T drives, 300,000 hours of hard drive tests have been conducted with Synology devices to maximize the compatibility of these drives with Synology devices.
8. Performance testing was conducted by Synology using 12 drives on an SA3600, configured using RAID 5, against similar class drives (Enterprise) with IOMeter (64KB blocks). Results are for reference only. Actual performance may vary depending on workload, testing methods, and how devices and software are configured.
9. Surveillance Station includes two free camera licenses. Connecting more cameras and devices requires additional licenses.
Synology Refresh Their RackStation SMB NAS Range & Launch HAT5300-series HDDs
