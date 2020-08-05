Synology Releases Higher-Capacity NVMe SSDs and 10/25GbE Network Cards

Press Release
Synology announced two additions to its enterprise-class M.2 NVMe solid-state drive line for SSD caching, and its latest generation 10GbE and 25GbE network cards to drive forward storage and networking performance on its storage solutions.
The SNV3400 M.2 2280 and SNV3500 M.2 22110 NVMe SSDs will now have an 800GB model, designed to allow large data sets cache more data for higher and more consistent performance improvements over HDD-based arrays. Synology also introduces the dual-port 10GbE SFP+ E10G21-F2 and dual-port 25GbE SFP28 E25G21-F2 high-speed NICs for 10GbE and 25GbE connectivity options, respectively.
Synology SNV3000 series SSD is designed to support heavy caching applications where data integrity is of paramount importance, including virtualization, high-traffic volume database storage, and AI and HPC projects.
SNV3400-800G and SNV3500-800G
With over 205,000/40,000 4K maximum random read/write IOPS and a 500 TBW endurance rating, the SNV3000 series consistently delivers fast caching and effectively reduces latency in scenarios from multimedia post-production to database applications. Full integration with Synology's DiskStation Manager (DSM) enables lifetime analytics for each SNV3000 series unit based on actual workloads. Timely notifications when replacement is recommended help users make the most out of each drive's lifespan.
E10G21-F2 and E25G21-F2
The E10G21-F2 and E25G21-F2 boost throughput and performance of compatible Synology systems for bandwidth-heavy tasks such as distributed computing, AI, or big data applications, backing up large numbers of devices, or supporting more simultaneous users for centralized file or block storage applications. The E25G21-F2 is backward-compatible with 10GbE SFP+ equipment, reducing installation and implementation costs in hybrid networks.
Availability
The E10G21-F2, E25G21-F2, SNV3400-800G, and SNV3500-800G are available starting today from Synology resellers globally.