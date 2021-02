Synology Releases Higher-Capacity NVMe SSDs and 10/25GbE Network Cards

SNV3400-800G and SNV3500-800G

E10G21-F2 and E25G21-F2

With over 205,000/40,000 4K maximum random read/write IOPS and a 500 TBW endurance rating, the SNV3000 series consistently delivers fast caching and effectively reduces latency in scenarios from multimedia post-production to database applications. Full integration with Synology's DiskStation Manager (DSM) enables lifetime analytics for each SNV3000 series unit based on actual workloads. Timely notifications when replacement is recommended help users make the most out of each drive's lifespan.The E10G21-F2 and E25G21-F2 boost throughput and performance of compatible Synology systems for bandwidth-heavy tasks such as distributed computing, AI, or big data applications, backing up large numbers of devices, or supporting more simultaneous users for centralized file or block storage applications. The E25G21-F2 is backward-compatible with 10GbE SFP+ equipment, reducing installation and implementation costs in hybrid networks.The E10G21-F2 SNV3400-800G , and SNV3500-800G are available starting today from Synology resellers globally.