Synology's DS920+ NAS Arrives In Europe



The DS920+ includes two M.2 slots for NVMe drives to act as an SSD Cache

Hardware



CPU:- Intel Celeron J4125 4-core 2.0 GHz, burst up to 2.7 GHz

Hardware encryption engine:- Yes (AES-NI)

Memory:- 4 GB DDR4 onboard (expandable up to 8 GB)



Compatible drive type

 4 x 3.5" or 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD (drives not included)

 2 x M.2 2280 NVMe SSD (drives not included)



Hot swappable drive:- Yes



External port

 2 x USB 3.0 port

 1 x eSATA port



Size (HxWxD):- 166 x 199 x 223 mm

Weight:- 2.24 kg

LAN:- 2 x Gigabit (RJ-45)

Wake on LAN/WAN:- Yes

Scheduled power on/off:- Yes

System fan:- 2 (92 x 92 x 25 mm)

AC input power voltage:- 100 V to 240 V AC



General DSM specification



Networking protocol:- SMB, AFP, NFS, FTP, WebDAV, CalDAV, iSCSI, Telnet, SSH, SNMP, VPN (PPTP, OpenVPN , L2TP)



File system

 Internal: Btrfs, ext4

 External: Btrfs, ext4, ext3, FAT, NTFS, HFS+, exFAT6

Supported RAID type:- Synology Hybrid RAID (SHR), Basic, JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10



Storage management

 Maximum single volume size: 108 TB

 Maximum system snapshots: 65,5367

 Maximum internal volume: 64



SSD cache

 Read/write cache support

 M.2 NVMe SSD support



File sharing capability

 Maximum local user account: 2,048

 Maximum local group: 256

 Maximum shared folder: 512

 Maximum concurrent SMB/NFS/AFP/FTP connection: 1,000



Privilege:- Windows Access Control List (ACL), application privilege

Directory service:- Windows® AD integration: Domain users login via SMB/NFS/AFP/FTP/File Station, LDAP integration

Virtualization:- VMware vSphere® 6.5, Microsoft Hyper-V® , Citrix®, OpenStack®

Security:- Firewall, shared folder encryption, SMB encryption, FTP over SSL/TLS, SFTP, rsync over SSH, login auto block, Let's Encrypt support, HTTPS (customizable cipher suite)

Supported client:- Windows® 7 onwards, macOS® 10.12 onwards

Supported browser:- Chrome®, Firefox®, Edge®, Internet Explorer® 10 onwards, Safari® 10 onwards; Safari (iOS 10 onwards), Chrome (Android 6.0 onwards) on tablets