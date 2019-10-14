Synology's DS920+ NAS Arrives In Europe

Synology have now announced the European release of the DS920+ storage system, an expandable NAS solution built primarily for home and small office environments. A four-bay design that supports 2.5" and 3.5" SSDs and mechanical hard drives, the DS920+ has been further augmented through the use of two M.2 NVMe bay slots for drives that can act as an SSD cache. The beating heart is an Intel quad-core processor boosting up to 2.7GHz, and 4GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable to 8GB) round out a solid set of headline specifications for key small business needs.
The DS920+ is ideal for backup and data synchronisation tasks that can expand your local storage into your own private cloud solution. In a more workhorse role it can also offer up to 15% faster operation in compute tasks and 133% faster website responsiveness when compared to the model it supersedes. Dual gigabit ethernet, dual USB 3.0 and eSATA are important connectivity options supported by the DS920+, and of course hardware encryption (AES-NI) is a critical feature this NAS wouldn't be without.
If administration needs evolve beyond that offered by four 3.5" drives then the DS920+ can be expanded using a Synology DX517 Expansion Unit, boosting the capacity with an additional five bays and up to nine in total. All told, the system can accommodate and manage up to 144TB of raw capacity.
In common with all of Synology's NAS fleet the DS920+ supports the wide range of Synology's native app ecosystem, including Synology Drive and Synology Moments. Everything is available through Synology DSM, the ever-developing system manager that presents a unified UI for the entirety of their hardware lineup.
Technical Specifications
Hardware
CPU:- Intel Celeron J4125 4-core 2.0 GHz, burst up to 2.7 GHz
Hardware encryption engine:- Yes (AES-NI)
Memory:- 4 GB DDR4 onboard (expandable up to 8 GB)
Compatible drive type
4 x 3.5" or 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD (drives not included)
2 x M.2 2280 NVMe SSD (drives not included)
Hot swappable drive:- Yes
External port
2 x USB 3.0 port
1 x eSATA port
Size (HxWxD):- 166 x 199 x 223 mm
Weight:- 2.24 kg
LAN:- 2 x Gigabit (RJ-45)
Wake on LAN/WAN:- Yes
Scheduled power on/off:- Yes
System fan:- 2 (92 x 92 x 25 mm)
AC input power voltage:- 100 V to 240 V AC
General DSM specification
Networking protocol:- SMB, AFP, NFS, FTP, WebDAV, CalDAV, iSCSI, Telnet, SSH, SNMP, VPN (PPTP, OpenVPN , L2TP)
File system
Internal: Btrfs, ext4
External: Btrfs, ext4, ext3, FAT, NTFS, HFS+, exFAT6
Supported RAID type:- Synology Hybrid RAID (SHR), Basic, JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10
Storage management
Maximum single volume size: 108 TB
Maximum system snapshots: 65,5367
Maximum internal volume: 64
SSD cache
Read/write cache support
M.2 NVMe SSD support
File sharing capability
Maximum local user account: 2,048
Maximum local group: 256
Maximum shared folder: 512
Maximum concurrent SMB/NFS/AFP/FTP connection: 1,000
Privilege:- Windows Access Control List (ACL), application privilege
Directory service:- Windows® AD integration: Domain users login via SMB/NFS/AFP/FTP/File Station, LDAP integration
Virtualization:- VMware vSphere® 6.5, Microsoft Hyper-V® , Citrix®, OpenStack®
Security:- Firewall, shared folder encryption, SMB encryption, FTP over SSL/TLS, SFTP, rsync over SSH, login auto block, Let's Encrypt support, HTTPS (customizable cipher suite)
Supported client:- Windows® 7 onwards, macOS® 10.12 onwards
Supported browser:- Chrome®, Firefox®, Edge®, Internet Explorer® 10 onwards, Safari® 10 onwards; Safari (iOS 10 onwards), Chrome (Android 6.0 onwards) on tablets
Synology's DS920+ joins the rest of their 2020 lineup today retailers across Europe. For more detailed information and capabilities visit the product page.