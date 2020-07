Synology's DS920+ NAS Arrives In Europe

The DS920+ includes two M.2 slots for NVMe drives to act as an SSD Cache

Hardware



CPU:- Intel Celeron J4125 4-core 2.0 GHz, burst up to 2.7 GHz

Hardware encryption engine:- Yes (AES-NI)

Memory:- 4 GB DDR4 onboard (expandable up to 8 GB)



Compatible drive type

• 4 x 3.5" or 2.5" SATA HDD/SSD (drives not included)

• 2 x M.2 2280 NVMe SSD (drives not included)



Hot swappable drive:- Yes



External port

• 2 x USB 3.0 port

• 1 x eSATA port



Size (HxWxD):- 166 x 199 x 223 mm

Weight:- 2.24 kg

LAN:- 2 x Gigabit (RJ-45)

Wake on LAN/WAN:- Yes

Scheduled power on/off:- Yes

System fan:- 2 (92 x 92 x 25 mm)

AC input power voltage:- 100 V to 240 V AC



General DSM specification



Networking protocol:- SMB, AFP, NFS, FTP, WebDAV, CalDAV, iSCSI, Telnet, SSH, SNMP, VPN (PPTP, OpenVPN™ , L2TP)



File system

• Internal: Btrfs, ext4

• External: Btrfs, ext4, ext3, FAT, NTFS, HFS+, exFAT6

Supported RAID type:- Synology Hybrid RAID (SHR), Basic, JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10



Storage management

• Maximum single volume size: 108 TB

• Maximum system snapshots: 65,5367

• Maximum internal volume: 64



SSD cache

• Read/write cache support

• M.2 NVMe SSD support



File sharing capability

• Maximum local user account: 2,048

• Maximum local group: 256

• Maximum shared folder: 512

• Maximum concurrent SMB/NFS/AFP/FTP connection: 1,000



Privilege:- Windows Access Control List (ACL), application privilege

Directory service:- Windows® AD integration: Domain users login via SMB/NFS/AFP/FTP/File Station, LDAP integration

Virtualization:- VMware vSphere® 6.5, Microsoft Hyper-V® , Citrix®, OpenStack®

Security:- Firewall, shared folder encryption, SMB encryption, FTP over SSL/TLS, SFTP, rsync over SSH, login auto block, Let's Encrypt support, HTTPS (customizable cipher suite)

Supported client:- Windows® 7 onwards, macOS® 10.12 onwards

Supported browser:- Chrome®, Firefox®, Edge®, Internet Explorer® 10 onwards, Safari® 10 onwards; Safari (iOS 10 onwards), Chrome (Android™ 6.0 onwards) on tablets

The DS920+ is ideal for backup and data synchronisation tasks that can expand your local storage into your own private cloud solution. In a more workhorse role it can also offer up to 15% faster operation in compute tasks and 133% faster website responsiveness when compared to the model it supersedes. Dual gigabit ethernet, dual USB 3.0 and eSATA are important connectivity options supported by the DS920+, and of course hardware encryption (AES-NI) is a critical feature this NAS wouldn't be without.If administration needs evolve beyond that offered by four 3.5" drives then the DS920+ can be expanded using a, boosting the capacity with an additional five bays and up to nine in total. All told, the system can accommodate and manage up to 144TB of raw capacity.In common with all of Synology's NAS fleet the DS920+ supports the wide range of Synology's native app ecosystem, includingand. Everything is available through Synology DSM , the ever-developing system manager that presents a unified UI for the entirety of their hardware lineup.Synology's DS920+ joins the rest of their 2020 lineup today retailers across Europe. For more detailed information and capabilities visit the product page