TEAM GROUP Presents T193 Stationery Flash Drive and PD1000 USB 3.2 Portable Drive

TEAMGROUP T193 Stationery Flash Drive

TEAM GROUP PD1000 Portable Solid State Drive

TEAMGROUP T193 Stationery Flash Drive features a multifunction design including a 180-degree protractor, magnifying glass, and magnet. The T193 flash drive sports a durable aluminium alloy housing with superb protection including dustproofing, waterproofing, and shockproofing characteristics. The TEAMGROUP T193 uses USB 3.1 Gen1 interface and is available in large capacity from 32GB to 128GB. The T193s practical and multifunctional design appeals to students and professionals alike.Taiwan Utility Model Patent (No. M581756)Taiwan Design Patent (No. D199855)Practical, multifunctional designOnly 7.2cm after folding. Easy to stow.USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.0/3.1) transfer interfaceSupports hot-swapLifetime warranty and free technical supportThe TEAM GROUP PD1000 has certified military-grade drop resistance and IP68 certification that guarantees to be waterproof, dustproof, and heavy pressure resistance of up to 1600 kilograms. The PD1000 Portable Solid State Drive uses the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 ultra-high-speed interface to deliver read/write speeds of up to 1000/900MB/s. The PD1000 is compatible with Android, Mac OS, and Windows. The PD1000 is available in 512GB and 1TB capacities.Great business appearance and excellent heat-dissipating performanceUSB 3.2 Gen 2 super speed+ file transferCertified military-grade drop resistanceIP68 waterproof, dustproof and pressure-proof certificationSupports multiple platform devicesTEAM GROUP did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, visit the product page links below: