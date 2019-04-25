TEAM GROUP Presents T193 Stationery Flash Drive and PD1000 USB 3.2 Portable Drive

TEAM GROUP presents the T193 Stationery Flash Drive inspired by the T183 Tool Flash Drive. TEAM GROUP also presents the PD1000 portable solid-state drive with speedy USB 3.2 Gen2 interface offering speeds of up to 1000MB/s read and up to 900MB/s write.
TEAMGROUP T193 Stationery Flash Drive
TEAMGROUP T193 Stationery Flash Drive features a multifunction design including a 180-degree protractor, magnifying glass, and magnet. The T193 flash drive sports a durable aluminium alloy housing with superb protection including dustproofing, waterproofing, and shockproofing characteristics. The TEAMGROUP T193 uses USB 3.1 Gen1 interface and is available in large capacity from 32GB to 128GB. The T193s practical and multifunctional design appeals to students and professionals alike.
TEAM GROUP T193 Features
Taiwan Utility Model Patent (No. M581756)
Taiwan Design Patent (No. D199855)
Practical, multifunctional design
Only 7.2cm after folding. Easy to stow.
USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.0/3.1) transfer interface
Supports hot-swap
Lifetime warranty and free technical support
TEAM GROUP PD1000 Portable Solid State Drive
The TEAM GROUP PD1000 has certified military-grade drop resistance and IP68 certification that guarantees to be waterproof, dustproof, and heavy pressure resistance of up to 1600 kilograms. The PD1000 Portable Solid State Drive uses the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 ultra-high-speed interface to deliver read/write speeds of up to 1000/900MB/s. The PD1000 is compatible with Android, Mac OS, and Windows. The PD1000 is available in 512GB and 1TB capacities.
TEAM GROUP PD1000 Features
Great business appearance and excellent heat-dissipating performance
USB 3.2 Gen 2 super speed+ file transfer
Certified military-grade drop resistance
IP68 waterproof, dustproof and pressure-proof certification
Supports multiple platform devices
TEAM GROUP did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, visit the product page links below:
