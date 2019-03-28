TEAMGROUP Adds DARK Z and VULCAN Z Kits with 32GB Modules

TEAMGROUP adds new high-capacity DARK Z and VULCAN Z DDR4 memory kits using 32GB modules available in DDR4-2666 and DDR4-3000 speeds. The new high-capacity memory kits offer better multitasking capabilities for gamers and professional content creators. The TEAMGROUP DARK Z and VULCAN Z DDR4 memory kits support all AMD and Intel consumer platforms.
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE VULCAN Z and DARK Z kits are now perfect large capacity upgrades for gaming PCs and workstations. The VULCAN Z kits will come in DDR4-2666MHz and DDR4-3000MHz speeds, available in a single-channel kit (32GB x1) and dual-channel kit (32GB X2). The TEAMGROUP DARK Z will be available inDDR4-3000MHz dual-channel kit (32GB X2) only. Both feature the O.C Profile, a one-click overclocking feature for an easy performance boost without manual adjustment.
TEAMGROUP VULCAN Z Gaming Memory
Simple design to perfectly protect the cooling module
High thermal conductive adhesive
Supports Intel & AMD motherboards
Selected high-quality IC
Supports XMP2.0
Energy-saving with ultra-low working voltage
TEAMGROUP DARK Z Gaming Memory
Armour design for perfect protection
Aluminium alloy heat sink with high performance
High thermal conductive adhesive
Supports Intel and AMD motherboards
Selected high-quality IC
Supports XMP 2.0
Energy-saving with ultra-low working voltage
Taiwan Utility PATENT (number: M585419)
Learn more on the products links below:
TEAMGROUP DARK Z Gaming Memory
TEAMGROUP VULCAN Z Gaming Memory
Article Source: TEAMGROUP (Press Release)