TEAMGROUP Announces Consumer-Grade T-CREATE CAMM2 DDR5 Memory

TEAMGROUP's consumer-grade T-CREATE CAMM2 memory operates at an impressive DDR5 7200 MHz with a latency of CL34-42-42-84, achieving exceptional performance through manual overclocking. Compared to standard JEDEC specifications, it offers maximum speeds of 108,000 MB/s for write, 106,000 MB/s for copy, and 117,000 MB/s for read operations, with overall latency reduced to 55 ns. This results in smoother performance for large applications, gaming, and multitasking. Future developments aim to reach ultra-high frequencies of 8000~9000 MHz, highlighting its advanced capabilities.Additionally, TEAMGROUP is developing an industrial-grade CAMM2 memory optimized for DDR5 6400 MHz, targeting applications in industrial control, edge computing, and AI. This module will enhance performance and reliability in smart manufacturing, autonomous driving, and smart cities.CAMM2 memory presents several advantages over traditional SO-DIMM, U-DIMM, and R-DIMM types, including support for dual-channel operation with a single module, reduced power consumption, and enhanced signal integrity via an integrated Client Clock Driver (CKD). Its compact design is suitable for thin and light notebooks, while improved thermal management allows for better heat dissipation, unlocking greater potential in a limited space. Through rigorous testing, TEAMGROUP has maximized CAMM2's capabilities, positioning it as a leading solution in the memory market.TEAMGROUP plans to continue investing in CAMM2 technology, enhancing consumer and industrial specifications to provide high-performance, reliable memory solutions. The CAMM2 memory series is anticipated to launch in Q1 2025, promising an innovative experience for consumer PCs and industrial applications.