TEAMGROUP Announces New Kits Based on 24GB and 48GB Modules with Speeds Up To 8,000MHz

Leading memory brand TEAMGROUP has announced its gaming brand T-FORCE and creator brand T-CREATE will launch non-binary DDR5 overclocking memory modules in capacities of 24GB and 48GB. The company has worked closely with major motherboard makers to complete compatibility testing with Intel 700 and 600 series motherboards of the modules frequency and capability advancements. The modules will not only support XMP 3.0 but also come in various frequencies of 6,000MHz and up, making them the fastest non-binary DDR5 high-capacity memory modules available. With excellent compatibility, capacity, and speed, they are the perfect RAM upgrades for gamers and creators.



T-FORCE LAB is committed to providing gamers with both great-performing and highly-compatible products, with T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 taking the lead, launching 48GB (2x24GB) dual-channel kits in 6,000MHz, 6,400MHz, 6,800MHz, 7,200MHz, 7,600MHz and 8,000MHz variants. It allows even motherboards with only two memory slots to harness the power of massive capacities and provide a next-level gaming experience. T-FORCE's latest 2x24GB dual-channel kit supports Intel XMP 3.0, allowing gamers to enjoy the smooth experience that high-capacity memory brings to system performance by simply enabling XMP 3.0 overclocking in BIOS.



T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 desktop memory is designed for all kinds of creative professionals. While already available in 64GB (2x32GB) dual-channel kits running at 6,000MHz and 6,400MHz, T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 will now also be offered in a 6,800MHz variant, a new 96GB (2x48GB) dual-channel kit with all the mentioned frequencies, and another brand new four-module kit with 96GB (4x24GB) and speeds of 6,000MHz and 6,4000MHz. Its stability, great capacity, and amazing performance allow it to easily handle ultra-high-definition image editing, professional 3D graphics software, and complex operations and computing, allowing creators to express their creativity to their heart's content.



TEAMGROUP continues to reach new peaks in the industry with its cutting-edge technology and provide hardcore overclockers and professional creators the extreme speed brought by the new generation of large-capacity memory. T-FORCEs and T-CREATE's 24GB/48GB memory modules will be available worldwide in early May, 2023. Please stay tuned to the latest news on TEAMGROUP's official website and social media channels.

[center[ Read press release and see validation screenshots here