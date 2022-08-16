TEAMGROUP Announces T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD and EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit

TEAMGROUP introduces the T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD equipped with a patented graphene heatsink and the TEAMGROUP EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit designed for tool-free installation.
T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD
The T-CREATE sub-brand is dedicated to helping creators capture all of their precious inspirations with efficient and stable storage products. The CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD has high read and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and 4,500MB/s, significantly reducing the wait for file transfers and giving creators more time to create. To meet the needs of creators who value stable performance, TEAMGROUP has introduced its patented graphene cooling technology into its T-CREATE SSDs for the first time. The CLASSIC DL SSD's ultra-thin graphene heatsink significantly cools the SSD while it runs at high speed. To further maintain efficiency and stability over long periods of operation, it's also equipped with high-quality controllers and custom firmware with excellent stability. Creators can rest easy and enjoy the smooth creative experience and steady performance the CLASSIC DL SSD provides.
Key Features
Transformative access experience with zero waste of time
Ultra-thin patented heat dissipating graphene for worry-free creating process
Customized stable firmware for secure storage
Rigorously selected flash IC to unleash creativity
5-year warranty for reassurance
U.S. invention patent (certificate number: US11051392B2)
Taiwan invention patent (certificate number: I703921)
Utility model patent in China (certificate number: CN 211019739 U)
TEAMGROUP EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit
TEAMGROUP has expanded its scope of products with the first release of the TEAMGROUP EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit, which supports a wide range of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD sizes, including 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 dimensions[1], and comes with a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface for file transfer speeds of up to 1,000MB/s. A USB-C to USB-A cable and USB-A to USB-C adapters are also provided for quick backups of large video and audio files and easy cross-platform file transfers between computers, tablets, laptops, cell phones, and other devices. The EC01 SSD Enclosure Kit has an aluminum alloy design with surface vents to provide excellent cooling performance, and its snap-on structure and rubber plugs are designed for tool-free installation, allowing users to transform their M.2 PCIe SSD into an external SSD in a few easy steps and take their data on the go.
Key Features
Tool-free design, easy to install
Ultra-fast 10Gbps high-speed transmission
Rapid heat dissipation design
Compatible with M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
2-in-1 cable & cross-platform compatibility
LED indicator and a protective cove
Availability
The T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD is available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities to fit various needs. It will first be released in Amazons North American stores in mid-December, and the TEAMGROUP EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit will be available in late November on Amazon and Newegg US.