Press Release
T-FORCE, the gaming brand of TEAMGROUP, today announces the new CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive featuring the PCIe Gen4x4 interface. It is the first of its kind in the industry to be made with ceramic composite cooling materials and obtained Taiwan Utility Model Patent (No. M595313). The snow-white ceramic has a unique texture, and the special aerospace ceramic can achieve an excellent heat dissipation effect. The TEAMGROUP CARDEA Ceramic C440 delivers speeds of up to 5000/4400 MB/s read/write.
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD comes with NVMe 1.3 specification and ultra-fast M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 interface to achieve ultra-fast speeds. Its advanced ceramic composite cooling materials reduce heat by 18% and is also thinner and lighter compared to copper heatsink solutions. The ceramic material is also high-temperature resistant and has anti-electromagnetic properties. The cooling material is also RoHS compliant and certified environmentally friendly. Furthermore, the CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD uses high-density 3D NAND to offer up to 2TB capacity in a tiny M.2 2280 form-factor. While it sports the latest PCIe Gen4 interface, the CARDEA Ceramic C440 is also backward compatible with PCIe Gen3 slots in previous-generation motherboards and laptops.
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD is available in 1TB and 2TB capacity models and is backed with a 5-year limited warranty. Learn more about the CARDEA Ceramic C440 at TEAMGROUP.com.
TEAMGROUP Announces T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« GeForce GTX 1650 "Ultra" Surfaces In Asian Markets · TEAMGROUP Announces T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive