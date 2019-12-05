TEAMGROUP Announces T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive

The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD comes with NVMe 1.3 specification and ultra-fast M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 interface to achieve ultra-fast speeds. Its advanced ceramic composite cooling materials reduce heat by 18% and is also thinner and lighter compared to copper heatsink solutions. The ceramic material is also high-temperature resistant and has anti-electromagnetic properties. The cooling material is also RoHS compliant and certified environmentally friendly. Furthermore, the CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD uses high-density 3D NAND to offer up to 2TB capacity in a tiny M.2 2280 form-factor. While it sports the latest PCIe Gen4 interface, the CARDEA Ceramic C440 is also backward compatible with PCIe Gen3 slots in previous-generation motherboards and laptops.