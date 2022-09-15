TEAMGROUP Announces T-FORCE x InWin 216 Case

The gaming sub-brand of TEAMGROUP, T-FORCE, and InWin have joined hands to launch their first 216 computer case, featuring a large tempered glass surface that provides an excellent side view of the internal system and dazzling RGB setups. Combined with T-FORCE's signature design elements, its sleek lines perfectly display the style and elegance of the two brands' minimalist designs. The optimized interior space supports the installation of a wide range of high-end hardware and facilitates top-notch cooling performance, making it the PC case of choice for gamers.
Features
- The first T-FORCE x InWin 216 co-branding case
- Aesthetic design as a fashionable gaming style
- Limitless space utilization however you desire
- Stunning heat dissipation performance
The T-FORCE x InWin 216 Case was designed with every detail in mind, featuring slick lines that capture the latest gaming style trends and a front panel incorporating T-FORCE's unique design elements. By fusing the two brands' spirit with innovative thinking, the 216 case demonstrates T-FORCE and InWin's dedication to meeting the needs of gamers. It supports E-ATX motherboards (12" x 13" and high-end system installations and will provide users with plenty of room for expansion as its equipped with multiple slots for 3.5"/2.5" storage devices. In addition, the InWin 216 supports both vertical and horizontal GPU placement. Users can choose their preferred placement and display their eye-catching GPU in the most elegant fashion.
T-FORCE x InWin 216 Case can be equipped with up to six fans, attaching them on the front, rear, or top of the chassis. Its sleek, unobstructed airflow design helps remove excess heat from the interior of the case, providing superb cooling performance, and its carefully optimized interior space supports the installation of various high-end hardware. With its first-rate cooling performance and excellent compatibility, the T-FORCE x InWin 216 Case is a top-notch choice for any gamer.
TEAMGROUP did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the TEAMGROUP website.