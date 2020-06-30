TEAMGROUP Announces T-FORCE X T-CREATE Online Launch Event

Snow Edition Products



DELTA MAX White, XTREEM ARGB White Gaming Memory, CARDEA C440 White PCIe Gen4 SSD, T-FORCE AIO Cooler (left to right)

T-FORCE CARDEA Gaming SSDs

RGB-Lit Storage



TREASURE TOUCH Portable SSD and SPARK USB Flash Drive

TEAMGROUP T-CREATE

For PC builders that low a Snow-themed PC build featuring white components, TEAMGROUP presents an assortment of Pure White products starting with the DELTA MAX White SSD, XTREEM ARGB White Gaming Memory, CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 Solid State Drive, and T-FORCEs exclusive mirror integrated AIO Liquid CPU Cooler.TEAMGROUP T-FORCE offers a variety of patented heat sink solutions for PCIe SSDs, including CARDEA Z330 and Z340 SSDs with graphene cooling, CARDEA Z440 SSD with gen 4x4 interface, CARDEA II SSD with aluminium cooling fins, CARDEA Liquid SSD with the first water-cooling structure, and CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD with aerospace ceramic cooling structure.TEAMGROUP T-FORCE launches TREASURE TOUCH Portable Solid State Drive and SPARK USB Flash Drive, two storage products that integrate with RGB lighting effects, making games and game saves easier to carry around. In addition, the Gaming A2 Memory Card will be launched specially for handheld gamers to significantly reduce the loading time of games, allowing gamers to enjoy their games anytime, anywhere.TEAMGROUP will launch a new T-CREATE brand for creators in 2020. According to various upgrade needs of creators, products are divided into three product series, CLASSIC, EXPERT and MASTER, and will be revealed on September 23 for the first time. Depending on the usage, from content creation to post-production, all require powerful computing capability, storage speed and multitasking performance. Our upgraded products will offer you high stability, high performance, large capacity, and smooth user experience. In addition to the high capacity single stick 32GB memory, professional-grade anti-noise 10-layer board memory, we also offer solid-state drive with the industrys longest 12-year limited warranty. T-CREATE will accompany creators from all over the world to unleash and inspire their creativity. Riding the wave of ideas and creativity can never be this easy.For more information about the TEAMGROUPs 2020 Online Launch Event, please visit