TEAMGROUP Introduces T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series PCIe SSD for PS5

After Sony announced specifications and guidelines regarding PCIe SSD support for the PlayStation 5 consoles, PCIe SSD manufacturers race to put out SSDs that will support the console for storage expansion. Now, TEAMGROUP proudly introduces the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 PCIe SSD designed for the PlayStation 5 console with the industry's first-ever white graphene heat sink. It is expected to be available to gamers worldwide by October 2021.
The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD is being announced today by TEAMGROUP and is equipped with the industry's first-ever white graphene heat sink. Designed specifically as storage expansion for the PlayStation 5 console, the PCIe SSD delivers speeds of up to 7400MB/s read and 7000MB/s write. It features the same unique and patented graphene heat sink used in the standard CARDEA A440 M.2 SSD but in white colour. The CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series for PS5 will only be available with the slim graphene heatsink since the console cannot support the thicker aluminium heatsink used on the CARDEA A440.
TEAMGROUP did not mention capacities as of this writing. The CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series will be launched next month. For PS5 users looking for compatible PCIe M.2 SSD today, the CARDEA A440 offers 7000/6900MB/s read/write speeds and is available in 1TB and 2TB capacity options.
To learn more about the CARDEA A440, please visit TEAMGROUP.