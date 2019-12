TEAMGROUP Introduces T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5 and ARGB LED Strip

T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5

T-FORCE ARGB Uniform LED Strip

The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5 uses anti-corrosion liquid to effectively preserve liquid-cooling components made of copper and aluminium. The coolant is 100% eco-friendly and biodegradable, unharmful to organisms. The low conductivity’s material characteristic offers consumers a reliable quality with safety assurance. Coolant Kit CK5 has blue, red, green, fluorescent green and transparent, five base colours for users to match their PC’s colour theme.The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ARGB LED Uniform Strip offers a light show with its 40 bright 2020 ARGB LED beads. Each ARGB LED bead is fully programmable and customizable using standard addressable RGB controllers and via the motherboard’s ARGB header using its own RGB lighting software. The T-FORCE ARGB Uniform LED Strip supports all major motherboard RGB synchronization technologies including ASUS Aura Sync GIGABYTE RGB Fusion , and others. The strip has a magnetic light clip and foldable allowing users to install the strip in any way they want.For more information, visit the following product pages below: