TEAMGROUP Introduces T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5 and ARGB LED Strip

TEAMGROUP enters liquid cooling with the new T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5 designed for the CARDEA LIQUID water-cooled SSD. TEAMGROUP also introduces the new T-FORCE ARGB LED Uniform Strip to its collection of RGB lighting devices. The T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5 comes in five different colours allowing users to synchronize coolant colour with the rest of the custom liquid cooling system. On the other hand, the T-FORCE ARGB LED Strip uses a refined 2020 LED offering seamless illumination.
T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE Coolant Kit CK5 uses anti-corrosion liquid to effectively preserve liquid-cooling components made of copper and aluminium. The coolant is 100% eco-friendly and biodegradable, unharmful to organisms. The low conductivitys material characteristic offers consumers a reliable quality with safety assurance. Coolant Kit CK5 has blue, red, green, fluorescent green and transparent, five base colours for users to match their PCs colour theme.
T-FORCE ARGB Uniform LED Strip
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ARGB LED Uniform Strip offers a light show with its 40 bright 2020 ARGB LED beads. Each ARGB LED bead is fully programmable and customizable using standard addressable RGB controllers and via the motherboards ARGB header using its own RGB lighting software. The T-FORCE ARGB Uniform LED Strip supports all major motherboard RGB synchronization technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and others. The strip has a magnetic light clip and foldable allowing users to install the strip in any way they want.
