TEAMGROUP Intros EX Series SSD and C201 Impression USB Flash Drive

22.07.2020
TEAMGROUP introduces the EX Series SSD and C201 Impression USB Flash Drive. The C201 Flash Drive features a variety of modern colourful elements with excellent performance using the USB 3.2 Gen1 interface. The EX Series 2.5 SSD, on the other hand, offers speeds of up to 550MB/s read and 520MB/s write. It also comes with SLC Caching technology for sustained performance.

TEAMGROUP C201 Flash Drive


The TEAMGROUP C201 Impression USB Flash Drive is designed with soft and tranquil 2 colours to overturn USB flash drives traditional colour design. There are Grayish Green, Misty Blue and Smokey Pink three colours available to present different levels of visual effects. In addition, the ingenious ergonomic design for the thumb curve, makes it both aesthetically pleasing and practical, creating a trendy and luxurious style with deeper meaning and setting off a retro wave in the storage industry.

The TEAMGROUP C201 Impression USB Flash Drive is available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities with an MSRP of $8.30, $12.80, and $22.50, respectively

TEAMGROUP EX2 SSD


TEAMGROUP EX Series 2.5 Solid State Drive is a must-have upgrade for top of the line PCs. The powerful sequential transfer speed of reading up to 550MB/s and writing to 520MB/s, even small and fragmented files can be operated with high efficiency. It also features the SLC Caching technology to avoid degradation of transfer performance effectively. Besides, the advanced Wear-Leveling technology and ECC function ensure the reliability of the EX Series, making it a must-have upgrade for the performance of your PC.

The TEAMGROUP EX Series SSD is available in 512GB and 1TB capacities with an MSRP of $56.99 and $99.99, respectively.

