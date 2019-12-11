TEAMGROUP Intros EX Series SSD and C201 Impression USB Flash Drive

TEAMGROUP introduces the EX Series SSD and C201 Impression USB Flash Drive. The C201 Flash Drive features a variety of modern colourful elements with excellent performance using the USB 3.2 Gen1 interface. The EX Series 2.5 SSD, on the other hand, offers speeds of up to 550MB/s read and 520MB/s write. It also comes with SLC Caching technology for sustained performance.
TEAMGROUP C201 Flash Drive
The TEAMGROUP C201 Impression USB Flash Drive is designed with soft and tranquil 2 colours to overturn USB flash drives traditional colour design. There are Grayish Green, Misty Blue and Smokey Pink three colours available to present different levels of visual effects. In addition, the ingenious ergonomic design for the thumb curve, makes it both aesthetically pleasing and practical, creating a trendy and luxurious style with deeper meaning and setting off a retro wave in the storage industry.
The TEAMGROUP C201 Impression USB Flash Drive is available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities with an MSRP of $8.30, $12.80, and $22.50, respectively
TEAMGROUP EX2 SSD
TEAMGROUP EX Series 2.5 Solid State Drive is a must-have upgrade for top of the line PCs. The powerful sequential transfer speed of reading up to 550MB/s and writing to 520MB/s, even small and fragmented files can be operated with high efficiency. It also features the SLC Caching technology to avoid degradation of transfer performance effectively. Besides, the advanced Wear-Leveling technology and ECC function ensure the reliability of the EX Series, making it a must-have upgrade for the performance of your PC.
The TEAMGROUP EX Series SSD is available in 512GB and 1TB capacities with an MSRP of $56.99 and $99.99, respectively.