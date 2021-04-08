TEAMGROUP Launches C212, M211, and C211 USB 3.2 Flash Drives

TEAMGROUP C212 Extreme Speed Drive  High-speed Transfer, Vast Storage

TEAMGROUP M211 USB 3.2 OTG Flash Drive  Reinventing Interfaces, Unbinding Transmission

TEAMGROUP C211 USB 3.2 Flash Drive Carrying Data with Style

The C212 uses the latest USB 3.2 Gen2 high-speed interface to deliver speeds faster than any other USB drive in the market. With the reading speed at 600 MB/s and writing at 500 MB/s, a 10GB high-quality audio-visual file can be transferred in 30 seconds. The TEAMGROUP C212 is highly compact and portable, weighing just 9 grams. Furthermore, the C212 Extreme Speed Drive is built with a patented easy push-and-pull design, amplifying the strength by 10%.Extreme high-speed transfer, not a moment will be wastedMassive storage capacity provides plenty of room for large multimedia filesPatented easy push-and-pull designNo more worries with a 5-year warrantyTaiwan Invention Patent No. I672986Lightweight and compact, the TEAMGROUP M211 USB 3.2 OTG Flash Drive comes with USB Type-A and Type-C dual interfaces with a reading speed up to 150MB/s, allowing data to transfer freely across Android devices, tablets, desktop computers, and Mac computers. The M211 adopts a newly patented foldable cap-less design. Made with COB (Chip on Board) assembly technique, the body of the drive is both waterproof and dustproof, safeguarding the data it holds.USB Type-C OTG dual interface flash driveUSB 3.2 Gen 1 high-speed transferRotating cap design can prevent cap lossTriple protection: waterproof, dust-proof, and shockproofMade with aluminium alloy and covered in oxford blue, the C211 USB 3.2 Flash Drive reflects a pursuit of style and fashion with its modest yet sleek design, while being firmly durable. Its cap can be secured on the other side of the USB Drive. C211 is available in different storage capacities, up to 256 GB.A tough and durable metalworkNo loss cap designNo worries with the huge capacityHigh-speed transfer and plug & playA thoughtful LED indicatorTo learn more about the new USB 3.2 flash drives, please visit the links below.