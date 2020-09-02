TEAMGROUP Launches DARK Z FPS Gaming Memory and CARDEA IOPS Gaming SSD

TEAMGROUP launches DARK Z FPS Gaming Memory and CARDEA IOPS Gaming PCIe solid-state drive, both designed to meet the needs of high-performance gamers. The DARK Z FPS is available in DDR4-4000 CL16 16GB (2x8GB) kit, backed with a limited warranty. On the other hand, the CARDEA IOPS offers sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,400/3,000 MB/s, backed with a 5-year warranty.
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DARK Z FPS Gaming Memory
The T-FORCE DARK Z FPS, as its name implies, was created to improve frames-per-second. It is tastefully designed with a plated T-FORCE logo in the center, matching lines extending to the edges, and armour-like metal that surrounds the board to give the product a striking, futuristic look. The DARK Z FPS features RAM speeds of up to 4000MHz and a low CAS latency of CL16. After undergoing rigorous testing with one of the worlds most popular shooters, PUBG, T-FORCE developed this gaming RAM that provides up to 20% more FPS than normal memory. A significant FPS advantage can be felt when it processes high-speed movements and changes to in-game scenery. This faster performance allows players to enjoy more satisfying gunplay and gives them an edge in the battlefield where every second count.
Specifications
Capacity: 8GBx2
Frequency: DDR4-4000MHz
Latency: CL16-18-18-38
Voltage: 1.45V
Dimensions: 43.5(H) x 141(L) x 8.3(W)mm
Warranty: Lifetime
TEAMGROUP CARDEA IOPS Gaming SSD
The T-FORCE CARDEA IOPS SSD was developed in pursuit of meeting the real needs of gamers. It is the perfect solution for players who often spend a long time waiting for their games to load up and want to jump in as soon as possible. The CARDEA IOPS SSD uses the high-speed PCIe Gen3x4 interface and has sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,400/3,000 MB/s. Its IOPS value of 680K/670K represents its superb real-world performance. This value can be increased with its newly patented aluminium fin and graphene heat sink technology, which allows customization for optimal heat dissipation. Players will be able to break free from the sluggish speeds of average components and experience superfast gaming performance with this powerful SSD.
Specifications
Interface: PCIe Gen3 x4 / NVMe 1.3
Capacity: 1TB
TBW: 1665 TB
Performance: Read/Write up to 3400/3000 MB/s
Dimensions: 80.0(L) x 22.0(W) x 3.7(H) mm (with Graphene heat sink) / 80.0(L) x 23.4(W) x 12.9(H) mm (with Aluminum heat sink)
MTBF: 1,500,000 hours
Warranty: 5-Year
Pricing
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DARK Z FPS DDR4-4000MHz Gaming Memory 16GB Kit: US$140 MSRP
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE CARDEA IOPS M.2 PCIe 1TB SSD: US$165 MSRP