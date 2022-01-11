TEAMGROUP Launches ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz and ELITE U-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz Memory

TEAMGROUP launches faster 5600MHz modules for the ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 and ELITE U-DIMM DDR5 memory series. Initially offered in base 4800MHz frequency, the new ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz and ELITE U-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz high-speed memory offer performance boost for desktop and laptop computers for enhanced productivity and overall operational efficiency.
Better Performance at DDR5-5600MHz
In response to the growing demand for high-speed computing and digital technology, TEAMGROUP has introduced the upgraded ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz and ELITE U-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz memory modules, which boast higher frequencies and low power consumption. The updated specs of the ELITE memory fully meet the needs of business, learning, and entertainment applications on desktop and laptop computers. With a low operating voltage of 1.1V, the power consumption of the memory is significantly reduced, extending the life of the computers it is installed on. In addition, DDR5's Same-Bank Refresh feature and optimized IC structure can process double the amount of data simultaneously compared to DDR4, which enables computers to operate more smoothly while multi-tasking and significantly improves operating efficiency.
Availability
The TEAMGROUP ELITE SO-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz and ELITE U-DIMM DDR5 5600MHz memory will be available in various kit capacities, coming to the TEAMGROUP Official Amazon Store in the United States this July 2022.
