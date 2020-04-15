TEAMGROUP Launches MP33 PRO PCIe SSD and CX Series 2.5" SSD

TEAMGROUP MP33 PRO M.2 PCIe SSD

TEAMGROUP CX Series SSD

The TEAMGROUP MP33 PRO M.2 PCIe Solid State Drive adopts PCIe Gen3x4 high-speed interface and highly compatible M.2 2280 specification. The maximum read/write speed can reach 2,100/1,700MB/s, and the random read/write capacity of 4K IOPS 220,000 can greatly increase the efficiency of data processing. A large capacity of up to 2TB is released for professional users, which can meet the needs of creators and gamers who need large amounts of storage space for their material. And the built-in smart algorithm management mechanism can ensure operation efficiency, speed, and data storage stability.Once youve used the high-speed PCIe, you will never go backHigh-speed reading and writing for more efficiencyStable and durable- Not only fast but reliableUp to 2TB of storage capacityFive-year warranty providing customers with peace of mindThe CX Series 2.5 Solid State Drives are your first choice when it comes to installing entry-level PC. It has advanced SLC Caching technology and a read/write speed of 540/490 MB/s, which is four times faster than traditional hard drives. The CS Series Solid State Drives are available in capacities ranging from 240GB to 1TB. The shock-resistant and drop-proof features can increase the service life. The previously released EX Series Solid State Drives are available as advanced options. In order to provide consumers with multiple and complete product lines to choose from, TEAMGROUP has established the TEAMGROUP family product lines to provide a wide range of solutions for different upgraded equipment from entry-level to advanced level to meet all needs at once.A must-have for beginners who want to replace their traditional mechanical hard driveAdvanced SLC Caching technologyShock and drop resistant for safe useECC (Error Correction Code) function enhances efficiency512GB: $59.991TB: $103.992TB: $239.99240GB: $29.99480GB: $48.99960GB: $87.99256GB: $31.99512GB: $50.991TB: 89.99