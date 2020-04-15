TEAMGROUP Launches MP33 PRO PCIe SSD and CX Series 2.5" SSD

TEAMGROUP launches the PCIe Gen3x4 interface MP33 PRO M.2 PCIe Solid State Drive, and CX1 and CX2 Series 2.5 Solid State Drives with advanced SLC caching technology. Both solid-state drives provide a full range of storage capacities, offering stable performance and a new option for expanding storage capacity.
TEAMGROUP MP33 PRO M.2 PCIe SSD
The TEAMGROUP MP33 PRO M.2 PCIe Solid State Drive adopts PCIe Gen3x4 high-speed interface and highly compatible M.2 2280 specification. The maximum read/write speed can reach 2,100/1,700MB/s, and the random read/write capacity of 4K IOPS 220,000 can greatly increase the efficiency of data processing. A large capacity of up to 2TB is released for professional users, which can meet the needs of creators and gamers who need large amounts of storage space for their material. And the built-in smart algorithm management mechanism can ensure operation efficiency, speed, and data storage stability.
Features
Once youve used the high-speed PCIe, you will never go back
High-speed reading and writing for more efficiency
Stable and durable- Not only fast but reliable
Up to 2TB of storage capacity
Five-year warranty providing customers with peace of mind
TEAMGROUP CX Series SSD
The CX Series 2.5 Solid State Drives are your first choice when it comes to installing entry-level PC. It has advanced SLC Caching technology and a read/write speed of 540/490 MB/s, which is four times faster than traditional hard drives. The CS Series Solid State Drives are available in capacities ranging from 240GB to 1TB. The shock-resistant and drop-proof features can increase the service life. The previously released EX Series Solid State Drives are available as advanced options. In order to provide consumers with multiple and complete product lines to choose from, TEAMGROUP has established the TEAMGROUP family product lines to provide a wide range of solutions for different upgraded equipment from entry-level to advanced level to meet all needs at once.
Features
A must-have for beginners who want to replace their traditional mechanical hard drive
Advanced SLC Caching technology
Shock and drop resistant for safe use
ECC (Error Correction Code) function enhances efficiency
Pricing
TEAMGROUP MP33 Pro NVMe SSD
512GB: $59.99
1TB: $103.99
2TB: $239.99
TEAMGROUP CX1 SSD
240GB: $29.99
480GB: $48.99
960GB: $87.99
TEAMGROUP CX2 SSD
256GB: $31.99
512GB: $50.99
1TB: 89.99