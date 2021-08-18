TEAMGROUP Launches N75A-M80 and N75G-M80 Industrial SSDs

TEAMGROUP announces two industrial-grade M.2 PCIe solid-state drives equipped with patented heat-dissipating modules, the N75A-M80 and N75G-M80. The two products can be used in a limited space environment and provide excellent cooling performance during 24-hour high-speed operation, overcoming the extreme environments and ever-changing challenges of industrial applications.
The N75A-M80 and N75G-M80 utilize DRAM cache chips to speed up SSD read speeds. Their wide temperature technology enables stable operation in harsh operating temperatures from -40°C (-40°F) to 85°C (185°F), making them the best heat dissipating solutions for industrial equipment, such as automotive systems, aerospace equipment, and AI machines.
N75A-M80 and N75G-M80 Features
Leading heat dissipation technology
Durable Industrial-Grade 3D TLC
Equipped with a cache DRAM
Supports Error Correction Codes (ECC) Such as LDPC
Global Wear Leveling Technology
Supports S.M.A.R.T. Function (exclusive S.M.A.R.T. Tool software developed by TEAMGROUP)
Supports AES256 bit Hardware Encryption/ TCG Opal 2.0 Security Subsystem Class
Patented graphene/copper cooling technology-N75G
- United States Patent (No.: US 110,513,92 B2)
- Taiwan Invention Patent (No.: I703921)
- China Utility Model Patent (No.: CN 211019739 U)
Patented aluminium fin cooling technology-N75A
- Taiwan Utility Patent (number: M541645)
The N75A-M80 and N75G-M80 industrial SSDs are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. To learn more, please visit TEAMGROUP.