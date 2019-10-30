TEAMGROUP Launches Spark Plug RGB Flash Drive and ELITE SDXC Memory Card

TEAMGROUP launches two new flash storage devices the T-FORCE Spark Plug RGB USB 3.2 flash drive and the ELITE SDXC memory card. The Spark Plug RGB flash drive features soft RGB illumination which works as a smart capacity status indicator. On the other hand, the ELITE SDXC Memory Card uses UHS-I U3 V30 specification, which is suitable for 4K Ultra HD video recording and shooting with DSLR cameras.
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE Spark Plug RGB Flash Drive
The T-FORCE Spark Plug USB flash drive comes in a capless design with a sliding connector and a hole for lanyards and keychains. The Spark Plug RGBs lighting works as a smart capacity status indicator that flashes a certain colour upon connecting to a PC. It flashes a blue colour when the capacity status is under 80%, yellow when data stored is between 81-92%, and red for 92% to full storage capacity. The Spark Plug RGB uses USB 3.2 Gen1 interface to deliver impressive speeds of up to 180MB/s read and up to 90MB/s write. It is also backward compatible with USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 3.1. The Spark Plug RGB flash drive is only offered in a 128GB capacity variant.
ELITE SDXC Memory Card
The ELITE SDXC Memory Card uses UHS-I U3 V30 specification, which is suitable for 4K Ultra HD video recording and shooting with DSLR cameras. It offers read/write speeds of up to 90/45 MB/s and is available in capacities from 64GB to 256GB. It features standard all-around protection and has been tested for extreme temperature, and it has waterproof, shockproof, anti-X ray, and anti-static functions.
