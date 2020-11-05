TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD

TEAMGROUP launches the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD featuring extreme read and write speeds of up to 7000 MB/s and 6900 MB/s, respectively. The CARDEA A440 comes with two patented heat sinks that builders can install depending on their build an ultra-thin graphene heat sink for SFF PCs and laptops or a high-strength aluminium heat sink with superior heat dissipation.
The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD supports the PCIe Gen 4x4 specification and the latest NVMe 1.4 standard and is backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 interface ports. Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the CARDEA A440 is designed to cater to the needs of power users and pro-gamers. The CARDEA A440 SSD features two of the industry's first interchangeable, patent-certified thermal modules. The high-strength heat sink features a layered and unique bevelled surface of the "aluminium fins" that reduces SSD temperature by up to 15%. On the other hand, the ultra-thin graphene heat sink can dissipate heat by up to 9% while keeping the M.2 SSD thin allowing it to be installed in tight SFF builds and laptops.
CARDEA A440 M.2 PCIe SSD FeaturesEnjoy the lightning speed of the PCIe Gen4 x4
Featuring two patented heat sinks
Effective coolingflexible installation
Supports the latest NVMe 1.4 standard
Taiwan Utility Patent (number: M541645)
Taiwan Invention Patent (number: I703921)
China Utility Patent (number: CN 211019739 U)
Pricing and Availability
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD will be available worldwide in May 2021. The CARDEA A440 comes in 1TB and 2TB capacities for US$229 and US$429 MSRP, respectively. Learn more about the CARDEA A440 SSD at TEAMGROUP.