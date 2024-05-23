TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 Memory and PD20 ECO Mini External SSD

T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5

TEAMGROUP PD20 ECO Mini External SSD

The T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 is the first eco-friendly, RGB-illuminated overclocking memory in the industry. It features light pipes made from 100% recycled PCR plastics and highly efficient heat spreaders crafted from 80% recycled aluminium. These eco-friendly materials significantly reduce carbon emissions by up to 73% for each memory module.The T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 offers two frequency specification options, 5600 and 6000 MHz, and supports the latest Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO dual-mode one-click overclocking technology. It has undergone extensive compatibility and stability tests with multiple motherboard brands.Featuring a patented innovative circuit structure design and advanced IC sorting technology, this desktop memory guarantees excellent compatibility, allowing gamers to achieve stable and high-performance overclocking. The T-FORCE DELTA RGB ECO DDR5 leads the way in promoting environmental awareness among gamers worldwide, integrating high-performance memory with a commitment to sustainable practices.The TEAMGROUP PD20 ECO Mini External SSD is crafted from 75% PCR plastic and FSC recyclable packaging, which saves approximately 42,200 plastic bottles for every 100,000 units produced. This eco-conscious design does not compromise durability while effectively reducing carbon emissions and minimizing environmental impact.Enjoy blazing transfer speeds of up to 1,000MB per second with the USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 Type-C interface and a maximum capacity of up to 4TB. The sage green design symbolizes renewable energy. Weighing only 22 g, the PD20 ECO Mini External SSD features a convenient hanging hole for easy portability. Its compact size and generous storage capacity allow consumers to enjoy high-speed performance while embracing sustainable and eco-friendly principles.TEAMGROUP is dedicated to addressing environmental challenges by consistently developing and designing eco-friendly products. Each ECO product embodies the principles of carbon reduction, environmental protection, and sustainability, positioning TEAMGROUP as a green ambassador for promoting eco-friendly practices. To learn more about these new eco-friendly products, visit the product page links below.