TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE SSD Adaptor and Gaming A2 CARD

TEAMGROUP launches two new products today: the magnetic T-FORCE SSD Adaptor and the Gaming A2 SSD microSD flashcard. The T-FORCE SSD Adaptor makes PC building easier, offering a smart and fast SSD installation slot that works in any gaming case. On the other hand, the Gaming A2 CARD is a fast microSD flash drive designed for mobile devices, capturing devices, and handheld gaming consoles.
TEAMGROUP Gaming A2 CARDRecognizing the booming development of the mobile gaming industry combined with the mass adoption of smartphones, T-FORCE has seized the opportunity to launch the first microSD memory card designed specifically for mobile gamers with the Gaming A2 CARD. It has read/write speeds up to 100/90 MB/s and the UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings, meaning players will be able to use it to instantly record games in 4K video.
In addition to being excellent for recording long sessions, the card also offers 256GB and 512GB of storage and is capable of random read/write speeds of over 4000 IOPS and 2000 IOPS, respectively, easily meeting A2 standards. The Gaming A2 CARD is optimized for mobile applications and devices, such as Android smartphones and tablets, the 100% compatible Nintendo Switch, and other portable gaming devices. With this specially designed card, storage for all these devices can be easily expanded for a more enjoyable and smoother gaming experience.
Features
Start the game smoothly and fast, without lagging
Recording remarkable gameplay instantly
True A2. Optimize your mobile device experience
100% compatible with Nintendo Switch and various gaming devices
Lifetime warranty. No more worries
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE SSD AdaptorThe T-FORCE SSD Adaptor is a magnetic Adaptor for 2.5" solid-state drives and is made of galvanized steel. Thoughtfully designed with the user in mind, the bottom of the bracket is shaped for easy installation and removal. The brackets powerful magnets also allow the user to find the best spot in their case to place their RGB SSD and show off its dazzling lights. As long as the 2.5" SSD fits the standard screw hole size, it can be effortlessly locked into place. The whole installation process is easy and efficient with the T-FORCE SSD Adaptor, making it ideal for those who enjoy customization and expressing their unique style.
Features
Magnetic for easy placement
Easy to lock and install
Thoughtful angle design to avoid hands jamming
Perfect with RGB SSD
Tough, durable, and reliable
Pricing
The TEAMGROUP Gaming A2 SSD microSD flash card is available in 256GB and 512GB capacities with an MSRP of $48.99 and $78.99, respectively. The T-FORCE SSD Adaptor gets an MSRP of $9.99.