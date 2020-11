TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE TREASURE Touch External RGB Solid State Drive

Specifications

Model: TREASURE TOUCH External RGB SSD

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

Capacity: 1TB

Voltage: DC +5V

Operation Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C

Data Transfer Rate: Up to 400MB/s Read/Write

Supported Operating Systems: Windows10, Windows® 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Mac OS X v.10.6.x+, Linux v.2.6.x+

Dimensions (LWH): 85.5mm x 68.5mm x 12.5mm

Weight: 106 grams

Warranty: 3-year Limited Warranty

The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE TREASURE Touch RGB External SSD is available in 1TB capacity and is backed with a 3-year limited warranty. The suggested retail price is US$169.99. Learn more about the TEAMGROUP T-FORCE TREASURE Touch at the TEAMGROUP website