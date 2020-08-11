TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE TREASURE Touch External RGB Solid State Drive

TEAMGROUP today announces the release of T-FORCE TREASURE Touch External RGB SSD, which has a specially designed touch surface to switch the RGB lighting effects. The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE TREASURE Touch supports multiple platforms and provides up to 1TB of capacity. The EVA cushioning packaging inside the box is designed into a simple stand. It is not only the perfect partner for game consoles but also an ideal external RGB SSD storage expansion for gamers and enthusiasts.
The T-FORCE TREASURE Touch External RGB SSD has a simple and stylish design with a metallic brushed finish and an upgraded texture that effectively reduces fingerprint residue. With soft RGB lighting effects and the black body design, you can freely turn on, off, and adjust the color of the light to what you prefer by touching the surface. The TREASURE Touch uses high-speed USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C connectivity delivering data transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s.
Specifications
Model: TREASURE TOUCH External RGB SSD
Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
Capacity: 1TB
Voltage: DC +5V
Operation Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
Data Transfer Rate: Up to 400MB/s Read/Write
Supported Operating Systems: Windows10, Windows® 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Mac OS X v.10.6.x+, Linux v.2.6.x+
Dimensions (LWH): 85.5mm x 68.5mm x 12.5mm
Weight: 106 grams
Warranty: 3-year Limited Warranty
Model: TREASURE TOUCH External RGB SSD
Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C
Capacity: 1TB
Voltage: DC +5V
Operation Temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C
Data Transfer Rate: Up to 400MB/s Read/Write
Supported Operating Systems: Windows10, Windows® 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Mac OS X v.10.6.x+, Linux v.2.6.x+
Dimensions (LWH): 85.5mm x 68.5mm x 12.5mm
Weight: 106 grams
Warranty: 3-year Limited Warranty
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE TREASURE Touch RGB External SSD is available in 1TB capacity and is backed with a 3-year limited warranty. The suggested retail price is US$169.99. Learn more about the TEAMGROUP T-FORCE TREASURE Touch at the TEAMGROUP website.