TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE VULCAN G Gaming SSD

Press Release



TEAMGROUP announces the T-FORCE VULCAN G, a Gaming Solid State Drive. It offers read and write speeds of up to 550MB/s and 500MB/s and supports SLC caching and Windows TRIM optimization commands. The VULCAN G Gaming SSD comes in a minimalist design with its printed T-FORCE logo and unique diamond-cut pattern design. It is available in capacities of 512GB and 1TB offering sufficient space for massive game libraries and more.

The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE VULCAN G SSD supports SLC caching algorithm, S.M.A.R.T. monitoring technology and Windows TRIM optimization command. The SSD also comes with a suite of data protection features including a built-in Error Correction Code and Wear-Leveling technology that prolongs the life of the SSD and improves reliability.



Features
4 times faster than an HDD
Optimized SLC caching algorithm
S.M.A.R.T. monitoring technology
TRIM optimization command
Available in large capacities of 512GB and 1TB
3-year limited warranty

Learn more about the TEAMGROUP T-FORCE VULCAN G Gaming SSD at the TEAMGROUP website.

