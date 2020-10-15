TEAMGROUP Launches the Next-Gen Overclockable DDR5 Memory

DDR5 Memory Overclocking

The DDR5 overclocking memory has greater room for voltage adjustment, due to its upgraded power management IC. This PMIC can support high frequency overclocking with voltage over 2.6V. In previous generations, voltage conversion was controlled by the motherboard. With DDR5, components were moved to the memory, enabling the module to handle the voltage conversion, which not only reduces voltage wear but also reduces noise generation. This allows significantly increased room for overclocking compared to the past, and more powerful computing processing.TEAGROUP T-FORCE will continue to forge ahead and develop DDR5 memory for various applications. The strong momentum it has built with its brand and technology during the DDR4 era will be carried forward into the future as it continues to explore the overclocking limits of DDR5, achieve performances that eclipse previous generations, and enhance the reliability of its product applications. During this transitory period of DRAM, T-FORCE is an industry leader, planning for future long-term development and providing the most mainstream DDR5 solutions.