TEAMGROUP MP44L PCIe Gen4 SSD with Graphene Cooling Unveiled

TEAMGROUP announced MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, featuring a unique breakthrough cooling technology: the industry's first SSD label to incorporate graphene copper foil. This less than 1mm thick Heat Dissipating Graphene SSD Label has received Utility Patents and is tightly adhered to the SSD to provide precise and greater cooling. The design of TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD's heat dissipating graphene SSD label eliminates the possibility of installation interference. Moreover, it allows users to enjoy double the cooling performance and the increased stability of PCIe Gen4 without the need to install additional thermal equipment when it's paired with an M.2 slot heatsink. TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is available in a wide range of capacity, from 250GB to 2TB, to meet the needs of all types of users.
TEAMGROUP MP44L KEY FEATURES
- Heat dissipating graphene SSD label.
- Supports SLC Cache for enhanced work efficiency.
- Diversified optimization technology for stability, durability, and enhanced reliability.
- Supporting the latest NVMe 1.4 standards.
- S.M.A.R.T. monitoring software.
- Trustworthy and reliable five-year warranty.
- Taiwan Utility Patent (number: M628748)
- China Utility Patent (number: CN 217135922 U)
TEAMGROUP's brand new MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD is a storage upgrade solution for Gen4x4 SSDs. It offers a read speed of 5000MB/s and a write speed of 4500MB/s and supports SLC Cache technology, which provides over double the operation efficiency of Gen3 SSDs. Solving the problem of computer lag, it allows users to multitask with ease and enjoy a fast and smooth performance. The TEAMGROUP MP44L SSD provides excellent data transfer accuracy due to its LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check Code) technology. It supports Windows TRIM optimization commands and the latest NVMe 1.4 standard. With the allocation mechanism of NVM Sets, PLM (Predictable Latency Mode) and the latest RRL (Read Recovery Level) technology, the SSD's latency is significantly reduced, and wear and tear at high read and write speeds is also diminished, extending the lifespan of the drive.
Availability
The TEAMGROUP MP44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs are expected to be available for purchase on Amazon and Newegg in North America in late August 2022.