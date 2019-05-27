TEAMGROUP Presents CARDEA ZERO Z330 and Z340 NVMe SSDs

Patented Graphene Cooling Structure

All-around Smart Management Technology

TEAMGROUPs T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO Z330 and CARDEA ZERO Z340 NVMe SSDs uses a patented (Taiwan Utility PATENT number: M591304) graphene copper foil cooling module thats thin and lightweight. It is less than 1mm thick yet delivers sufficient cooling to critical components of the SSD. The patented professional cooling module underwent long and rigorous tests and has proven to provide a 9% cooling effect over three hours of continuous reading/writing.The T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO Z330 and Z340 SSDs supports TRIM command, S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology), LDPC ECC (Error-correcting code), E2E Data Protection, Global Wear Leveling, and other security features. These essential features improve data operation efficiency and the overall service life of the SSD.Learn more about the two new TEAMGROUP NVMe M.2 SSDs in the product links below: