TEAMGROUP Presents CARDEA ZERO Z330 and Z340 NVMe SSDs

TEAMGROUP announces the T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO Z330 and ZERO Z340 PCIe NVMe M.2 solid-state drives featuring a patented graphene copper foil cooling module. Both NVMe SSDs use the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and are compatible to Intel and AMD systems. The graphene copper foil is a thin and lightweight material thats less than 1mm thick but delivers efficient cooling to the SSDs critical components. The CARDEA ZERO Z330 offers speeds of up to 2,100MB/s read and 1,700MB/s write while the CARDEA ZERO Z340 offers superior speeds of up to 3,400MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write. Both offer different solutions for different users. Both models are available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities and covered with a 5-year limited warranty.
Patented Graphene Cooling StructureTEAMGROUPs T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO Z330 and CARDEA ZERO Z340 NVMe SSDs uses a patented (Taiwan Utility PATENT number: M591304) graphene copper foil cooling module thats thin and lightweight. It is less than 1mm thick yet delivers sufficient cooling to critical components of the SSD. The patented professional cooling module underwent long and rigorous tests and has proven to provide a 9% cooling effect over three hours of continuous reading/writing.
All-around Smart Management TechnologyThe T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO Z330 and Z340 SSDs supports TRIM command, S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology), LDPC ECC (Error-correcting code), E2E Data Protection, Global Wear Leveling, and other security features. These essential features improve data operation efficiency and the overall service life of the SSD.
Learn more about the two new TEAMGROUP NVMe M.2 SSDs in the product links below:
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO Z330
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO Z340