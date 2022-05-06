TEAMGROUP Presents N74V-M80 NVMe SSD with Vapour Chamber Cooling Technology

TEAMGROUP launches the industrys first industrial-grade Vapour Chamber Cooling Technology for M.2 SSDs thus presenting the TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 NVMe SSD. The TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 NVMe SSD is designed for industrial application with its proprietary liquid cooling technology (Taiwan Utility Model Patent: M626519).
The Vapour Chamber liquid cooling tube was redesigned from the ground up for PCIe M.2 SSD applications based on the high-speed transfer rates and heat generation patterns of high-speed PCIe M.2 SSD. The result is a liquid-cooled PCIe M.2 SSD with outstanding thermal performance that can sustain high-speed operation in harsh and dynamic industrial environments.
Performance for Industrial Applications
TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 uses TLC Flash and supports the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and NVMe1.3 standard, providing write and read speeds of up to 3400MB/s and 2500MB/s, respectively, and is suitable for industrial-grade HPC devices with adequate installation space.
Advanced Cooling with VC Cooling Technology
The TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 combines the functions of heat absorption, conduction, and dissipation to better transfer and regulate thermal energy. Through the vapour chamber liquid cooling tubes, cooling fluid is pumped to the heat zone of the PCIe M.2 SSD controller. Heat is then transferred to the aluminium fin heat sink with a convective design via gas-liquid phase transition to enhance thermal performance.
The TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 maintains an excellent transfer performance over a wide temperature range of -40°C (-40°F) to 85°C (185°F). Under temperature performance testing, the TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 SSD was better at maintaining efficient data writing capability at an ambient temperature of 85°C.
Capacities
The TEAMGROUP N74V-M80 is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. To learn more, please visit the TEAMGROUP website.