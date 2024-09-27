TEAMGROUP Presents T-FORCE RT Series Cooling Fans

The T-FORCE RT-S120 and RT-S140 fans feature unique seven-blade and nine-blade ring blade designs, respectively, while the RT-X140 ARGB fan offers motherboard lighting control for vibrant effects that enhance the gaming experience. All three fans include an advanced shock absorber design to maintain high airflow while reducing noise and vibration for quiet operation. They are built with long-life sleeve bearings that last up to 50,000 hours, are fully sealed to prevent dust and lubricant leakage, and support PWM smart fan control for automatic speed adjustment based on temperature. This combination ensures optimal cooling, energy efficiency, and durability, making them perfect for gaming setups.Unique Blade DesignDurable Bearing StructureHigh-Stability Vibration DampersSmart PWM Precision ControlEco-friendly and sustainable for conserving EarthHigh Airflow Nine-blade DesignDurable Bearing StructureHigh-stability Vibration DampersSmart PWM Precision ControlEco-friendly and sustainable for conserving EarthUnique ring blade design(RBD)Shock absorber makes it quieterLong-life sleeve bearing motor with PWM smart fan controllerSupports multiple lighting control softwareEco-friendly and sustainable for conserving EarthTEAMGROUP's T-FORCE fans are produced using eco-friendly methods that meet RoHS standards, and their packaging is fully recyclable, demonstrating the brand's commitment to both high-performance cooling and environmental sustainability.To learn more, visit the links below.