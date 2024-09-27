TEAMGROUP Presents T-FORCE RT Series Cooling Fans

TEAMGROUP has announced the launch of its new fan series, including the T-FORCE RT-S120, T-FORCE RT-S140, and T-FORCE RT-X140 ARGB fans. Created by a team of experts, the T-FORCE RT series fans are designed to enhance system cooling and maintain stable hardware performance, even during high-speed operations. The advanced fans offer superior heat dissipation, effectively preventing overheating and ensuring an exceptional gaming experience.
The T-FORCE RT-S120 and RT-S140 fans feature unique seven-blade and nine-blade ring blade designs, respectively, while the RT-X140 ARGB fan offers motherboard lighting control for vibrant effects that enhance the gaming experience. All three fans include an advanced shock absorber design to maintain high airflow while reducing noise and vibration for quiet operation. They are built with long-life sleeve bearings that last up to 50,000 hours, are fully sealed to prevent dust and lubricant leakage, and support PWM smart fan control for automatic speed adjustment based on temperature. This combination ensures optimal cooling, energy efficiency, and durability, making them perfect for gaming setups.
T-FORCE RT-S120 Features
Unique Blade Design
Durable Bearing Structure
High-Stability Vibration Dampers
Smart PWM Precision Control
Eco-friendly and sustainable for conserving Earth
T-FORCE RT-S140 Features
High Airflow Nine-blade Design
Durable Bearing Structure
High-stability Vibration Dampers
Smart PWM Precision Control
Eco-friendly and sustainable for conserving Earth
T-FORCE RT-X140 ARGB Features
Unique ring blade design(RBD)
Shock absorber makes it quieter
Long-life sleeve bearing motor with PWM smart fan controller
Supports multiple lighting control software
Eco-friendly and sustainable for conserving Earth
Eco-Friendly
TEAMGROUP's T-FORCE fans are produced using eco-friendly methods that meet RoHS standards, and their packaging is fully recyclable, demonstrating the brand's commitment to both high-performance cooling and environmental sustainability.
