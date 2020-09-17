TEAMGROUP Presents XTREEM ARGB White and DELTA MAX White

TEAMGROUP presents the highly-anticipated white edition models of the XTREEM ARGB gaming memory and DELTA MAX RGB solid-state drive. Both deliver vibrant RGB lighting, designed to complement white-coloured hardware.
TEAMGROUP XTREEM ARGB WHITE Gaming Memory
The sleek XTREEM ARGB WHITE gaming memory is fitted with a fully-translucent cover and a 10-layer PCB board that provides superior overclocking capabilities and performance. This model has a frequency of up to 4000 MHz and a capacity of 32 GB for a single module, giving gamers a compelling option for their next upgrade. The XTREEM ARGB WHITE gaming memory also features overclocking profiles, so users can enjoy the outstanding performance with a single click.
The XTREEM ARGB White gaming memory is backed with a limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, please visit the TEAMGROUP website.
TEAMGROUP DELTA MAX White RGB SSDp
Releasing together with the memory module is the DELTA MAX WHITE RGB SSD, which is still equipped with the largest RGB-lit panel in the storage device industry. It has a one-of-a-kind dual control interface, providing 5V and USB 10-pin ports for synchronized lighting effects. In addition, it features 3D NAND flash memory that fully protects player data and a built-in smart management system that helps prolong the SSDs lifespan. With these two white versions of its highly-rated products, TEAMGROUP welcomes gamers to build the rig of their dreams and invigorate their setup with vibrant new colour.
The DELTA MAX RGB White SSD is available in 1TB capacity, backed with a limited 3-year warranty. To learn more, please visit the TEAMGROUP website.