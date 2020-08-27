TEAMGROUP Presents ZEUS Gaming Memory for Desktops and Laptops

TEAMGROUP introduces two new ZEUS Series gaming memory modules for desktops and laptops. The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 U-DIMM gaming memory for desktops and ZEUS DDR4 SO-DIMM gaming memory for laptops both feature a visually-striking design that complements most gaming systems. Both gaming memory modules feature a fierce Lighting Bolt design.
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 Gaming MemoryAvailable in up to 32GB modules and speeds ranging from DDR4-2666MHz to DDR4-3200MHz, the T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 gaming memory is designed to power Intel and AMD gaming systems. It features XMP support for easy overclocking by enabling pre-set overclocking profiles at the BIOS.
Specifications
Capacities: 8GB / 2x8GB / 16GB / 2x16GB / 32GB / 2x32GB
Frequency and Latency:
2666MHz - CL19-19-19-43
3000MHz - CL16-18-18-38
3200MHz - CL20-22-22-46 (1.2V)
3200MHz - CL16-20-20-40 (1.35V)
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 SO-DIMM Gaming MemoryDesigned to meet the needs of gaming enthusiasts using gaming laptops, the ZEUS DDR4 SO-DIMM gaming memory is available in 32GB modules and speeds of up to 3200MHz. It features verified support to the latest 11th generation Intel Core mobile processors and AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors.
Specifications
Capacities: 8GB / 16GB / 32GB
Frequency and Latency:
2666MHz - CL19-19-19-43
3200MHz - CL22-22-22-52
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ZEUS Gaming Memory Series for desktops and laptops are covered with a limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, please visit the product page links below:
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 SO-DIMM