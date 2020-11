TEAMGROUP Presents ZEUS Gaming Memory for Desktops and Laptops

TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 Gaming Memory

TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 SO-DIMM Gaming Memory

Available in up to 32GB modules and speeds ranging from DDR4-2666MHz to DDR4-3200MHz, the T-FORCE ZEUS DDR4 gaming memory is designed to power Intel and AMD gaming systems. It features XMP support for easy overclocking by enabling pre-set overclocking profiles at the BIOS.Capacities: 8GB / 2x8GB / 16GB / 2x16GB / 32GB / 2x32GBFrequency and Latency:2666MHz - CL19-19-19-433000MHz - CL16-18-18-383200MHz - CL20-22-22-46 (1.2V)3200MHz - CL16-20-20-40 (1.35V)Designed to meet the needs of gaming enthusiasts using gaming laptops, the ZEUS DDR4 SO-DIMM gaming memory is available in 32GB modules and speeds of up to 3200MHz. It features verified support to the latest 11th generation Intel Core mobile processors and AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors Capacities: 8GB / 16GB / 32GBFrequency and Latency:2666MHz - CL19-19-19-433200MHz - CL22-22-22-52The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE ZEUS Gaming Memory Series for desktops and laptops are covered with a limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, please visit the product page links below: