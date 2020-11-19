TEAMGROUP Releases Durable T-CREATE EXPERT PCIe SSD For Chia Mining

TEAMGROUP releases the T-CREATE EXPERT PCIe SSD, the brands most durable solid-state drive with its superior write endurance. The TEAMGROUP T-CREATE EXPERT PCIe SSD comes in 1TB and 2TB capacities with impressive TBW endurance of 6,000TB and 12,000TB respectively. For comparison, the CORSAIR Force Series MP600 2TB only has a TBW endurance rating of 3,600TB while the Samsung 980 PRO 2TB has 1,200TB only. TEAMGROUP also confidently covers the T-CREATE EXPERT PCIe SSD series with a 12-year warranty.
Specifications
Model: EXPERT PCIe SSD
Interface: PCIe Gen3x4 with NVMe 1.3
Capacity: 1TB / 2TB
TBW (Terabyte Written): 1TB: 6,000TB / 2TB: 12,000TB
Performance: Read: 3,400MB/s ; Write: 3,000MB/s
MTBF: 3,000,000 hours
Warranty: 12-Year Limited Warranty
TEAMGROUP Markets T-CREATE EXPERT PCIe SSD For Chia MiningIn recent years, the cryptocurrency market has been gaining a great deal of attention, leading to a continuous surge in global mining. Chia, which started trading in May, is one of the new types of cryptocurrencies. Its mining method is different from previous cryptocurrencies that use GPUs and ASICs to complete calculations and earn profits. The everlastingly durability EXPERT PCIe SSD, developed by TEAMGROUPs creator sub-brand T-CREATE, is the best choice for the environmentally-friendly storage capacity mining that Chia promotes.
The Chia Network utilizes a consensus algorithm called Proof of Space and Time. A Chia farmers possible yield is directly proportional to their amount of storage space. If you want to earn higher profits today, you need to have more hard drive space. This approach ensures that no one will design special-purpose hardware (ASIC) for mining it. Storage capacity and power consumption are also relatively unrelated. Therefore, Chia Network is a new green currency system. If you want to join the mining community utilizing this environmentally-friendly model, T-CREATE EXPERT PCIe SSD can help you get the greatest results. It features spectacular TBW values of up 12,000 TB, making it the perfect tool for supporting the intense write-cycle algorithms required for the mining process.
Compared with TEAMGROUPs MP33 PCIe SSD or QX SSD, the T- CREATE EXPERT PCIe SSD has 3X to 10X times higher endurance. Starting today, TEAMGROUP is opening pre-orders of the T-CREATE EXPERT PCIe SSD for the mining market. Contact TEAMGROUP for more information at https://www.teamgroupinc.com/en/support/