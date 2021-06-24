TEAMGROUP Reveals LARES ARGB Case and SIREN GD240 ARGB Liquid Cooler

TEAMGROUP prepares for its upcoming online launch event which will feature the brands DDR5 gaming memory lineup. TEAMGROUP will also be launching other new products in which some have already appeared listed on their website which includes the brands first-ever liquid CPU cooler and gaming chassis the LARES ARGB gaming case and SIREN GD240 ARGB all-in-one liquid CPU cooler. Both products are under the T-FORCE gaming brand of TEAMGROUP.
T-FORCE LARES ARGB Chassis
The T-FORCE LARES ARGB is the brands first gaming computer case featuring a front glass panel with RGB lighting on the sides and a distinct T-FORCE logo in front. The RGB lighting on the front panel illuminates the front intake ventilation holes giving it a sophisticated look. To give users an exquisite view of the interior, the LARES ARGB comes fitted with a full tempered glass side panel.
For cooling, the T-FORCE LARES ARGB supports three 120mm or two 140mm fans at the front, three 120mm fans on the top, two 120mm fans at the bottom, and one 120mm fan at the rear supporting up to nine 120mm fans. The top, bottom, and front ventilation come with removable dust filters for easy cleaning and maintenance. The chassis supports up to four 2.5 drives and two 3.5 HDDs. On the front I/O is a USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, audio ports, power button, and RGB LED button.
T-FORCE SIREN GD240 ARGB AIO Liquid CPU Cooler
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE SIREN GD240 ARGB is the brands first all-in-one liquid CPU cooler featuring mirror ARGB lighting on its waterblock. The coolers ARGB elements on the waterblock and 120mm fans support popular RGB sync technologies from ASUS, MSI, GIGABYTE, and ASRock.
The SIREN GD240 ARGB uses a 240mm radiator and a powerful 4000RPM pump fitted on the radiator, 1.5X faster than most AIO pumps to deliver faster heat dissipation at minimal noise levels. The AIO cooler uses durable nylon tubing reinforced with a rubber tube for enhanced durability. The SIREN GD240 ARGB is available in black and white models.
TEAMGROUP is yet to officially launch the two new products at the upcoming online launch event this September 23, 2021. For more information about the TEAMGROUP Online Launch Event 2021, please visit https://www.teamgroupinc.com/en/events/teamevent2021/