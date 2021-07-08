TEAMGROUP T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD and T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSD Launched

T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3

T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSD

The T-CREATE sub-brand appeals to content creators that demand performance in style. The T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 features support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen2 interfaces and uses a USB Type-C connector. The T-CREATE CLASSIC is fully compatible with Windows and Mac computers, making file transfer between machines easy. The CLASSIC Thunderbolt3 portable SSD can reach speeds of up to 900 MB/s when using the USB interface and speeds of up to 2,700 MB/s when using Thunderbolt 3. The T-CREATE CLASSIC portable SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.Automatic detection & dual interface supportHigh-speed Thunderbolt 3 interfaceA classic look that is resilient, durable, and highly efficient with coolingPlug-and-useGreat for cross-platform creationsFive-year warrantyTEAMGROUP adds a new SSD equipped with patented ultra-thin graphene heatsink - the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSD. The super-thin graphene heatsink containing multiple patented technologies improves heat dissipation by up to 9%. The CARDEA Z44L supports the latest PCIe Gen 4x4 interface and can deliver read/write speeds of up to 3500/3000 MB/s, available in 500GB and 1TB capacities.Superior read/write performance of PCIe Gen4x4Patented ultra-thin graphene heat spreaderNot only faster but also more stable and durableSupports the latest NVMe 1.4 standardSSD smart monitoring softwareUnited States Patent (number： US11051392B2)Taiwan Invention Patent (number: I703921)China Utility Patent (number: CN 211019739 U)Five-year warranty