TEAMGROUP T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD and T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSD Launched

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅13.09.2021 04:36:12
Press Release



TEAMGROUP announces T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD for content creators and the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive for gamers. The T-CREATE CLASSIC offers read speeds of up to 2700MB/s via Thunderbolt 3 and up to 900MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen2 interface and is available in capacities of up to 4TB. On the other hand, the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L features the patented ultra-thin graphene heatsink and PCIe 4.0 that delivers speeds of up to 3500MB/s read and 3000MB/s write.

T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3

The T-CREATE sub-brand appeals to content creators that demand performance in style. The T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 features support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen2 interfaces and uses a USB Type-C connector. The T-CREATE CLASSIC is fully compatible with Windows and Mac computers, making file transfer between machines easy. The CLASSIC Thunderbolt3 portable SSD can reach speeds of up to 900 MB/s when using the USB interface and speeds of up to 2,700 MB/s when using Thunderbolt 3. The T-CREATE CLASSIC portable SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.



Features
Automatic detection & dual interface support
High-speed Thunderbolt 3 interface
A classic look that is resilient, durable, and highly efficient with cooling
Plug-and-use
Great for cross-platform creations
Five-year warranty

T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSD

TEAMGROUP adds a new SSD equipped with patented ultra-thin graphene heatsink - the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSD. The super-thin graphene heatsink containing multiple patented technologies improves heat dissipation by up to 9%. The CARDEA Z44L supports the latest PCIe Gen 4x4 interface and can deliver read/write speeds of up to 3500/3000 MB/s, available in 500GB and 1TB capacities.

Features
Superior read/write performance of PCIe Gen4x4
Patented ultra-thin graphene heat spreader
Not only faster but also more stable and durable
Supports the latest NVMe 1.4 standard
SSD smart monitoring software
United States Patent (number&#65306; US11051392B2)
Taiwan Invention Patent (number: I703921)
China Utility Patent (number: CN 211019739 U)
Five-year warranty

To learn more, please visit the links below.
T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD
T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD



Assigned tags:
TEAMGROUP, TEAMGROUP T-FORCE, TEAMGROUP T-CREATE, SSD, Portable SSD, Thunderbolt 3

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« ASUS ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI Coming This September · TEAMGROUP T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD and T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSD Launched