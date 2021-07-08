TEAMGROUP T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD and T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSD Launched

TEAMGROUP announces T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD for content creators and the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive for gamers. The T-CREATE CLASSIC offers read speeds of up to 2700MB/s via Thunderbolt 3 and up to 900MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen2 interface and is available in capacities of up to 4TB. On the other hand, the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L features the patented ultra-thin graphene heatsink and PCIe 4.0 that delivers speeds of up to 3500MB/s read and 3000MB/s write.
T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3The T-CREATE sub-brand appeals to content creators that demand performance in style. The T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 features support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen2 interfaces and uses a USB Type-C connector. The T-CREATE CLASSIC is fully compatible with Windows and Mac computers, making file transfer between machines easy. The CLASSIC Thunderbolt3 portable SSD can reach speeds of up to 900 MB/s when using the USB interface and speeds of up to 2,700 MB/s when using Thunderbolt 3. The T-CREATE CLASSIC portable SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.
Features
Automatic detection & dual interface support
High-speed Thunderbolt 3 interface
A classic look that is resilient, durable, and highly efficient with cooling
Plug-and-use
Great for cross-platform creations
Five-year warranty
T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSDTEAMGROUP adds a new SSD equipped with patented ultra-thin graphene heatsink - the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe 4.0 SSD. The super-thin graphene heatsink containing multiple patented technologies improves heat dissipation by up to 9%. The CARDEA Z44L supports the latest PCIe Gen 4x4 interface and can deliver read/write speeds of up to 3500/3000 MB/s, available in 500GB and 1TB capacities.
Features
Superior read/write performance of PCIe Gen4x4
Patented ultra-thin graphene heat spreader
Not only faster but also more stable and durable
Supports the latest NVMe 1.4 standard
SSD smart monitoring software
United States Patent (number： US11051392B2)
Taiwan Invention Patent (number: I703921)
China Utility Patent (number: CN 211019739 U)
Five-year warranty
