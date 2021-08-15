TEAMGROUP T-FORCE M200 Portable SSD Launched

TEAMGROUP launches the T-FORCE M200 portable SSD featuring a military-inspired design with TEAMGROUPs patented graphene cooling technology. The M200 won Japan's GOOD DESIGN Award which highlights three major concepts discover, share, and innovation. The T-FORCE M200 portable SSD uses USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface with 20Gbps transmission speed offering up to 2000MB/s read and 2000MB/s write. The M200 is available in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities.
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE M200 uses a dual metal enclosure and graphene cooling technology to deliver efficient passive cooling to the SSD inside. It features a handle which can be used to hang or store the portable SSD in many different ways.
T-FORCE M200 Portable SSD Features
- Tactical, military-style hanging hole. Ultra-light and portable
- Lightning-fast speeds of USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 20Gbps transmissions
- Massive 8TB storage for any large audio or video files
- Designs inspired by the M200 sniper rifle
- Dual structure for ultimate cooling
- 2-Meter drop resistant
- Wide compatibility with gaming consoles
Availability
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE M200 portable SSD is expected to arrive at partner resellers this December 2021.