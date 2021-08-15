TEAMGROUP T-FORCE M200 Portable SSD Launched

The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE M200 uses a dual metal enclosure and graphene cooling technology to deliver efficient passive cooling to the SSD inside. It features a handle which can be used to hang or store the portable SSD in many different ways.- Tactical, military-style hanging hole. Ultra-light and portable- Lightning-fast speeds of USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 20Gbps transmissions- Massive 8TB storage for any large audio or video files- Designs inspired by the M200 sniper rifle- Dual structure for ultimate cooling- 2-Meter drop resistant- Wide compatibility with gaming consolesThe TEAMGROUP T-FORCE M200 portable SSD is expected to arrive at partner resellers this December 2021.