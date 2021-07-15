TEAMGROUP T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 Memory Announced

TEAMGROUP announces the T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 Gaming Memory featuring a low-profile aluminium heat spreader devoid of RGB lighting unlike the previously announced T-FORCE DELTA DDR5 Gaming Memory. The VULCAN DDR5 is available in high-capacity kits of up to 64GB (2x32GB) and frequency of up to 5200MHz.
The TEAMGROUP T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 Gaming Memory was first introduced at the recent online launch event. It uses a special thermal conducting silicone to strengthen the adhesion between the heat sink and memory, enhancing the cooling of the power management IC. It is available in frequencies of 4,800MHz and 5,200MHz and capacity options of single 16GB and 32GB sticks and dual-channel 2X16GB and 2X32GB kits, meeting the needs of a wide range of consumers seeking ultra-fast speeds using the next-generation DDR5-enabled platforms.
The T-FORCE VULCAN DDR5 GAMING MEMORY supports XMP 3.0 for One-Click Overclocking, Intel's latest memory profile technology. It is equipped with a power management IC and features an on-die error correction code (ECC) for more reliable and efficient power usage, providing greater performance and more stable computing.
Learn more about TEAMGROUPs DDR5 lineup at the TEAMGROUP website.