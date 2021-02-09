TEAMGROUP To Begin DDR5 DRAM DIMM Sales In Coming Weeks

- At the end of 2020,reached a cooperation agreement with top DRAM wafer manufacturers and started working on DDR5 technology. Since then, TEAMGROUP has dedicated to the research and development of DDR5 modules, collaborating with various major motherboard manufacturers to ensure that each R&D stage undergoes comprehensive testing and to deliver products of the highest quality that the industry has ever seen. TEAMGROUP is leading the industry today as we announce our official launch of the world's first DDR5 memory module for desktops, the, which is estimated to be available on major EC platforms for consumers worldwide by the end of June and the beginning of July.The initial launch of TEAMGROUP ELITE DDR5 memory module will support 16GBx2 of capacity at a frequency of 4800MHz, with a voltage of 1.1V CL40-40-40-77, which complies with the standard specifications defined by the JEDEC association. Compared to the maximum 3200MHz standard frequency in the DDR4 generation, the DDR5 is able to increase the speed to up to 50%. The low 1.1V voltage is also more energy efficient than its previous generation; to ensure minimum noise interference for the memory module, the power management is transferred from the motherboard onto the memory with an additional power management IC (PMIC) for more effective system load control. The most incredible feature of ELITE DDR5 is doubling the 16 banks of DDR4 to those of 32 in DDR5 to improve the IC structure, providing double access availability. An on-die ECC (error correction code) included in the DRAM IC is also available for self-recovery of the DRAM unit, ensuring that DRAM systems with DDR5 can obtain higher levels of stability.The memory module is applicable for Intel 600 series motherboards with DDR5 compatibility. TEAMGROUP's DDR5 will be available globally at the end of June and the initial product launch will be hitting the shelves at Amazon US, Newegg, Amazon Japan, and various major EC platforms in Europe. Gamers, get ready for the first taste of the next generation and embrace the glory of the new DDR5 era with TEAMGROUP.