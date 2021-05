TEAMGROUP Unveils XTREEM ARGB DDR4-3600 256GB Kit at COMPUTEX 2021

TEAMGROUP COMPUTEX 2021 Teaser

-8 x 32GB memory modules; large capacity of 256GB-Supports Intel and AMD HEDT platforms-Taiwanese Invention Patent (Certification Number: I703920)-Chinese Utility Model Patent (Certification Number: CN 210039639 U)T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR4 Gaming Memory’s full mirror reflection design concept leads the world in RGB gaming memory design and creates an incomparable RGB lighting effect. With colourful mirror design, the luminous memory allows the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB to present the ultimate texture of optical technology.The T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB memory module supports all popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI MSI Mystic Light , ASRock Polychrome Sync, and BIOSTAR Advanced VIVID LED DJ.Learn more about the XTREEM ARGB gaming memory at TEAMGROUP Learn more about TEAMGROUP’s new launches in COMPUTEX 2021 and giveaway at TEAMGROUP