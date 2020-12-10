TEAMGROUP Unveils XTREEM ARGB DDR4-3600 256GB Kit at COMPUTEX 2021

Press Release



TEAMGROUP launches the high-capacity T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR4-3600 CL18-22-22-42 256GB (32GBx8) Kit for Intel and AMD high-end desktop (HEDT) platforms delivering extreme performance in style. The new large-capacity kit meets the demands of high-end workstations with heavy workloads such as video editing, audio editing, scientific research, and others. The XTREEM ARGB series is suitable for power users, content creators, and gamers.



Features
-8 x 32GB memory modules; large capacity of 256GB
-Supports Intel and AMD HEDT platforms
-Taiwanese Invention Patent (Certification Number: I703920)
-Chinese Utility Model Patent (Certification Number: CN 210039639 U)

Colorful Mirror Finish
T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR4 Gaming Memorys full mirror reflection design concept leads the world in RGB gaming memory design and creates an incomparable RGB lighting effect. With colourful mirror design, the luminous memory allows the T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB to present the ultimate texture of optical technology.

Supports Motherboard RGB Sync Technologies
The T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB memory module supports all popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI MSI Mystic Light, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and BIOSTAR Advanced VIVID LED DJ.

Learn more about the XTREEM ARGB gaming memory at TEAMGROUP.

TEAMGROUP COMPUTEX 2021 Teaser




Learn more about TEAMGROUPs new launches in COMPUTEX 2021 and giveaway at TEAMGROUP.

