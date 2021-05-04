TEAMGROUP's MP34Q Pushes SSD Storage Limits Up To 8TB This Summer

- High Capacity from 2TB to 8TB

To meet the market demand for large-capacity data storage,today announced two high-performance, huge-capacity storage products: the, which utilizes QLC Flash and PCIe Gen3x4 interface, and comes with capacities up to 8TB; and thedesigned for high-resolution surveillance systems. Whether it is for computer equipment or security systems used at home or a business, TEAMGROUP provides reliable upgrade solutions for those who seek the best performance and stability.Today the company announced the TEAMGROUP MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD, which utilizes QLC Flash and the PCIe Gen3x4 interface. It also supports NVMe 1.3 and the Dual Cache technologies: SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer. The MP34Q M.2 PCIe SSD offers a massive capacity of up to 8TB, excellent read/write speeds of up to 3,400/3,000 MB/s, and an official five-year warranty with purchase, so consumers can buy and upgrade with confidence.The HIGH ENDURANCE CARD designed specifically for surveillance equipment has a Video Speed Class V30 and supports 4K and Full-HD recording and playback. With multi-protective and durability features, it can not only withstand both high and low temperatures, but it is also shockproof, waterproof, anti-static, and x-ray proof. Moreover, it provides long-term stable storage performance for write-intensive workloads. The HIGH ENDURANCE CARD comes with capacities of up to 256GB and allows you to read and write 40,000 hours of surveillance footage, making it the perfect card for advanced security system storage.More information on both upcoming devices, as well as more NAND Storage solutions, can be found at https://www.teamgroupinc.com/en/product/mp34q