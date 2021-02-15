Motherboards and CPUs
ASRock X570 Taichi Razer Edition Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
Graphics Cards
PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 Red Dragon @ TechPowerUp
Cooling
Arctic P12 Slim PWM PST Fan @ OCinside
NZXT Kraken X53 RGB AIO Cooler @ NikKTech
Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror AIO Cooler @ OCinside
Cases & PSUs
CHIEFTEC Scorpion 3 Chassis @ NikKTech
Fractal Design ION SFX 650G SFX PSU @ NikKTech
SilverStone Sugo 14 Chassis @ Hardware Asylum
XPG Pylon 750W PSU @ TechPowerUp
Storage
CORSAIR MP600 Core NVMe SSD 2TB @ Hardware Journal
KIOXIA Exceria Plus NVMe SSD 2TB @ NikKTech
Silicon Power Superior Pro microSD 512GB @ Madshrimps
Crucial X6 & X8 Portable SSDs @ NikKTech
Patriot PUSH+ USB 3.2 Flash Drive 64GB @ Madshrimps
WD Black SN850 SSD 1TB @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR MP600 Pro SSD 1TB @ TechPowerUp
Peripherals
GELID NOVA XL Mousepad @ DVhardware
EVGA Z20 Gaming Keyboard @ Think Computers
EVGA Z20 Gaming Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR Katar Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse @ Think Computers
Mad Catz R.A.T. Pro X3 Supreme Gaming Mouse @ TechPowerUp
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+ ADV Gaming Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Audio
Aiwa ARC-1 Wireless Headphones @ NikKTech
Sonos Move Wireless Speaker @ DVhardware
HyperX Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset @ NikKTech1
Networking
Netgear Nighthawk XRM570 Gaming Router @ Hardware Journal
Desktops and Laptops
Shuttle XPC Slim DA320 Mini-PC @ Madshrimps
Monitors
EIZO FlexScan EV2495 Monitor @ Hardware Journal
Viotek SUW49DA Ultrawide Monitor @ Think Computers
ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR Gaming Monitor @ Vortez
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« ROG Keris Wireless Mouse Now Available · Tech Round-Up 15-02-2021