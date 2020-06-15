Tech Round-Up  15-06-2020

CPUs & Motherboards
Intel Core i3-10100 Processor @ TechPowerUp
Intel Core i3-10300 Processor @ TechPowerUp
Intel Core i3-10320 Processor @ TechPowerUp
Intel Core i5-10500 Processor @ TechPowerUp
Intel Core i7-10700 Processor @ TechPowerUp
Intel Core i7-10700K Processor @ TechPowerUp
ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero Motherboard @ Think Computers
ASUS Maximus XII Formula Motherboard @ Hardware Asylum
ASUS Maximus XII Hero (WiFi) Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
ASUS TUF Gaming Z490 Plus WiFi Motherboard @ Vortez
Memory
Crucial Ballistix Gaming DDR4-3200MHz 64GB Kit @ NikKTech
Corsair Dominator Platinum White RGB DDR4-4000MHz 16GB Kit @ TechPowerUp
HyperX Fury RGB DDR4-2666MHz 64GB Kit @ NikKTech
Cooling
Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120L V2 RGB AIO Cooler @ OCinside
Zalman CNPS17X CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 Halo Fan @ OCinside
be quiet! Shadow Wings 2 PWM Fan @ Hardware Journal
be quiet! Pure Rock 2 CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Cases & PSUs
XPG Core Reactor 750W PSU @ TechPowerUp
XPG Core Reactor 850W PSU @ TechPowerUp
Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL Chassis @ Hardware Journal
ABKONCORE H600X Sync Chassis @ NikKTech
Fractal Design Define 7 Compact Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Storage
Kingston KC2000 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD @ TechPowerUp
Silicon Power Blaze B32 USB 3.2 Gen1 Flash Drive @ Madshrimps
Patriot PXD Portable Solid State Drive @ Think Computers
Crucial BX500 SSD @ OCinside
Transcend JetDrive 850 960GB NVMe SSD Mac Upgrade Kit @ Hardware Slave
Peripherals
Razer Viper Mini Mouse @ Madshrimps
Razer Viper Mini Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Dream Machines DM2 Supreme Mouse @ TechPowerUp
ASUS ROG Chakram Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Cooler Master MM831 Gaming Mouse @ Think Computers
SteelSeries Rival 3 Mouse @ Vortez
Audio
1MORE Dual Driver ANC Pro Headphones @ TechPowerUp
XPG Precog Headset @ NikKTech
FiiO FA9 Six BA Driver Earphones @ NikKTech
Philips ActionFit ST702 Wireless Earbuds @ Think Computers
Monitors
AOC 27G2U Gaming Monitor @ NikKTech
Misc.
Tesoro Alphaeon S1 Gaming Chair @ TechPowerUp
SilverStone LS04 Light Strips @ Think Computers
