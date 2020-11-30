Tech Round-Up  30-11-2020

CPUs & Motherboards
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Processor @ TechPowerUp
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Processor @ Think Computers
BIOSTAR Racing B550GTQ Motherboard @ TechPowerUp
EVGA Z490 Dark Motherboard @ Hardware Asylum
Graphics
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X @ TechPowerUp
ASUS Radeon RX 6800 XT STRIX OC Liquid Cooled @ TechPowerUp
PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil @ TechPowerUp
Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+ @ TechPowerUp
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition @ Think Computers
MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Suprim X @ TechPowerUp
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT @ TechPowerUp
AMD Radeon RX 6800 @ TechPowerUp
AMD Radeon RX 6800 @ Vortez
Cooling
EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB Liquid Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 Liquid Cooler @ OCinside
Deepcool AS500 CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR iCUE H115i Elite CAPELLIX Liquid Cooler @ NikKTech
Cases & PSUs
Streacom BC1 Open Benchtable @ NikKTech
Lian Li O11 Dynamic Mini Chassis @ TechPowerUp
NZXT H1 Chassis @ Hardware BBQ
be quiet! Silent Base 802 Chassis @ Hardware Journal
be quiet! Silent Base 802 Chassis @ NikKTech
be quiet! Silent Base 802 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Storage
QNAP QGD-1602P 2-Bay NAS and POE Switch @ TechPowerUp
Team Group Vulcan G SSD 1TB @ TechPowerUp
Samsung 870 QVO SSD @ Think Computers
Silicon Power Armor A85 Portable HDD @ Madshrimps
Lexar NM700 NVMe SSD 1TB TechPowerUp
Peripherals
ROCCAT Burst Pro Gaming Mouse @ TechPowerUp
HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Gaming Keyboard @ Think Computers
SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Audio
EPOS Sennheiser ADAPT 660 BT ANC Headset @ NikKTech
Creative SXFI Gamer Gaming Headset @ Think Computers
Monitors
iiyama G-Master GB3461WQSU Monitor @ OCinside
Misc.
AMD Radeon Smart Access Memory @ TechPowerUp
