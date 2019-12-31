Tech Round Up  31-12-2019

CPUs & Motherboards
AMD Athlon 3000G APU @ Vortez
Memory
Crucial Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB DDR4-3000MHz 32GB Kit @ NikKTech
Graphics
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5500 XT Gaming OC 8GB @ TechPowerUp
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB @ Think Computers
Cooling
SilverStone PF240-ARGB Liquid CPU Cooler @ Think Computers
CORSAIR Hydro X Series XR5 360 Radiator @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR Hydro X Series XR7 360 Radiator @ TechPowerUp
Sharkhan APEX4 CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
Sharkhan APEX 240 Liquid CPU Cooler @ TechPowerUp
SilverStone PF360 ARGB Liquid CPU Cooler @ Hardware Asylum
Cases & PSUs
Cooler Master Silencio S400 Chassis @ TechPowerUp
SilentiumPC Signum SG1X TG RGB Chassis @ OCinside
Antec P120 Crystal Chassis @ TechPowerUp
XPG Invader Chassis @ TechPowerUp
Storage
Icy Dock MB601VK-B Enclosure @ Madshrimps
Icy Dock MB705M2P-B Enclosure @ Madshrimps
ASRock U.2 Kit @ Madshrimps
Silicon Power Bolt B75 Pro Portable SSD @ Madshrimps
Team Group T-Force Vulcan SSD @ TechPowerUp
Seagate IronWolf 110 SSD @ Hardware BBQ
Peripherals
HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless Mouse @ Think Computers
HyperX Alloy Origins Keyboard @ NikKTech
Cooler Master MM711 Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Hexgears Impulse Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
AZIO Retro Compact Keyboard @ TechPowerUp
Glorious Model O- Mouse @ TechPowerUp
Glorious Model O @ Think Computers
Audio
Periodic Audio C (Carbon) In Ear Monitors @ NikKTech
Sound Blaster X3 USB DAC @ Hardware Asylum
HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset @ TechPowerUp
Nubert nuBox AS-125 Speakers @ HW-Journal
CORSAIR HS60 Pro Headset @ NikKTech
Surveillance and Security
TRENDnet TV-IP328PI Bullet Network Camera @ NikKTech
Systems
Shuttle XPC DS10U3 Slim Barebone @ Madshrimps
Misc.
Arozzi Vernazza Soft Fabric Gaming Chair @ TechPowerUp
ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance @ TechPowerUp
CORSAIR T3 RUSH Gaming Chair @ Vortez
